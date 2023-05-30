Who's This Photographer Whose Profile Picture You've Seen (and Maybe Shared) on Facebook?

(SPOT.ph) A freelance photographer's profile picture made rounds on Facebook over the weekend, with a viral message for the online community to support: Avail his photo services in exchange of his transportation fees plus any amount they can afford to pay him, just so he could raise funds for his sick child and his mother, whose house in Bohol was razed in a fire.

His name is Alexander Amora Juni, a 49-year-old freelance photographer from Sucat, Parañaque whose humble appeal touched the hearts of social media users, who shared his photo more than 188,000 times in less than four days.

"During these days, I don't give specific prices for the photo services that I do. I accept how much the client can afford to give. Just pay for my fare from Sucat going to the venue at give how much you could afford," he said.

"I am doing this to support my son's medicines who is diagnosed of (sic) Duchenne muscular dystrophy and for my mom who was affected of fire incident."

Meet Alexander Juni, the viral freelance photographer on Facebook

Juni is a freelance photographer whose works include liturgical photography, graduation headshots, prenup shoots, and wedding coverage. He is and his wife Janice are parents to four kids: Axl, Ave, Andre, and Angel.

His eldest, Axl, and his youngest, Angel, were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, considered one of the most common hereditary neuromuscular disease and one of the most severe forms of muscular dystrophies where the skeletal and heart muscles progressively weaken over time. Those diagnosed with DMD have weakness in the shoulder or pelvis, have difficulty going up the stairs, can't jump, walk on tip-toe, experience leg pain, and exhibit facial weakness, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Symptoms often appear before the age of six, and it mainly affects males. There's no cure yet for those who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and it is "ultimately fatal," according to Cleveland Clinic.

Axl passed away in 2019, while the Juni family awaits the "miracle of healing" for 11-year-old Angel, who was diagnosed when he was nine, Juni said.

Aside from offering his services, the family also sells Roman Missal, or book of prescribed prayers and instructions for mass, for Angel's daily medication.

Earlier, he also started a "book a photoshoot" service to help raise funds for his mother, 77-year-old Ines, whose house in Candijay, Bohol burned down on May 13. An electrical short circuit was seen as the possible cause of the fire that engulfed the ancestral home, The Bohol Chronicle reported.

In his May 14 update, he said his mother was staying at their neighbors.

"My mother and my cousins are safe however, all things including clothes were all damaged and nothing [was] left. We are humbly asking for a helping hand for us to give assistance and financial help for My Mother, for them to start again," he said.

For those who want to extend help, you may contact Alexander Juni via Facebook.

All photos have been posted with consent from Alexander Juni.

