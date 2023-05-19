Two Community Cats at UPLB Die of Alleged Hit-and-Run

(SPOT.ph) A community- and volunteer-driven animal welfare organization at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) called for motorists to "#BrakeForAnimals" after two community cats living on the campus died due to an alleged hit-and-run.

University-recognized Cats of UPLB, which has volunteers consisting of students, staff, and other non-UPLB affiliates, lost tabbies Minca and RuPaul to separate incidents inside the campus on May 18, it said in a Facebook post. The motorist behind Minca's death was identified so far.

"Our members and volunteers came together last night to lay Minca and RuPaul to rest, to debrief, and to celebrate the life they had with us. We are planning to hold a memorial for them and the cats we have lost," Cats of UPLB said Friday, May 19.

"TO ALL DRIVERS PLEASE #BrakeForAnimals. Follow the speed limit. May we be responsible members of the community by doing our part in making it a safe place for everyone."

Read: Aspin in Negros Occidental Allegedly Shot by Police Officer

What happened to UPLB cats Minca and RuPaul

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Minca, who was frequently seen at the Carabao Park (CPark) located in front of the university's main entrance, was hit by a vehicle around 5 p.m. on Wednesday as reported by a group follower who happened to be an eyewitness.

"We were receiving messages left and right—plate number, [the] color of vehicle—and how Minca had a seizure before breathing her last. The community looked after Minca until at [sic] the very end."

Less than an hour after, the group received another message, this time of a lifeless cat found along YMCA UPLB. It was RuPaul, also known as Barrack, who was a regular fixture in the area.

Volunteers found RuPaul in the middle of the road, his head crushed.

"It was suspected that he was a victim of hit-and-run and we are grateful for the people that moved his body to the side of the road," it said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Cats of UPLB urged eyewitnesses to file an incident report with the University Police Force, who told the group to bring in more evidence as it reviews the CCTV footage around the area.

"Your personal accounts, photos, and videos of the incidents are needed for documentation. They are receiving statements, just proceed to their office and they will accommodate you. This could serve as documentation that may be used for legal or policy matters," the group said.

With the help of witnesses and other concerned citizens, the motorist who hit Minca has been reported to the UPF, Chiara Manuel, the organization's co-founder, told SPOT.ph.

They also thanked other advocates and the community for their support.

"Your love is a gift and your vigilance is a contribution to our community. Thank you for joining our call that caring for community animals is caring for the community."

Also read:

Not-So-Little Doggo Loves Riding the Jeepney in Quezon City

This Four-Month-Old Puppy Saved a Child From a House Fire in GenSan