Aspin in Negros Occidental Allegedly Shot by Police Officer

(SPOT.h) The fatal shooting of two bull terriers—Marshall and Millions—by police officers in London sparked public outcry not only in the United Kingdom, but in many parts of the world. Sadly, this is not an isolated tragic encounter between canine companions and uniformed personnel. In La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, a 10-month-old Aspin named Snoopy was allegedly shot by a police officer.

Non-profit organization Community Animal Rescue Efforts in Bacolod City reported the incident, writing in a first-person point-of-view. "A police officer, shot me in the shoulder, and the bullet passed through my chest," they said in a now-viral post uploaded on May 16.

According to the report, Snoopy was taking a dump outside his owner's home in La Carlota City on May 14 at 5:30 a.m. when their neighbor, "who happens to be a police officer," shot him in the shoulder. The puppy was covered in blood and immediately hid under the table in their house. The bullet passed through his chest and he was rushed to Bacolod City for first aid—all thanks to a sponsor who funded the transport. Unfortunately, Snoopy had to be taken home as his owners did not have enough money for an X-ray.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Through the help of Community Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE), he was brought back to Red Marks Animal Clinic for more check-ups and an X-ray that showed no damage to his organs. Snoopy, however, requires several medications and vitamins.

"Unfortunately, we went home with unpaid vet [bills]. That is why I am asking for your help if you can spare some loose change for me. No matter how big or small, your donation will definitely help me with my recovery and future checkups," Snoopy—through the words of CARE—said in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to a SPOT.ph exchange with CARE, "owners are willing to file a case" and are "still waiting for more witnesses." A blotter against the police officer has already been filed.

How to Donate for Aspin Dog Snoopy's Recovery

Bank: BDO

Account name: Community Animal Rescue Efforts, Inc.

Checking Account no. 003018019273

Bank: BPI

Account name: CARE / Community Animal Rescue Efforts Inc.

Account no.: 2701-8894-12

GCash: 09778850035

Name: Carol K.

Gcash: 09178267499

Name: Irene G.

Gcash: 09153229839

Name: Lowella Marie S.

For more information, follow Community Animal Rescue Efforts CARE, Inc. on Facebook.

Photos used with permission from Community Animal Rescue Efforts CARE, Inc. for SPOT.ph.

Also read:

Not-So-Little Doggo Loves Riding the Jeepney in Quezon City

This Four-Month-Old Puppy Saved a Child From a House Fire in GenSan