Aspin in Negros Occidental Allegedly Shot by Police Officer

by Christa I. De La Cruz
3 hours ago
Dog Shot by Police Officers
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts

(SPOT.h) The fatal shooting of two bull terriers—Marshall and Millions—by police officers in London sparked public outcry not only in the United Kingdom, but in many parts of the world. Sadly, this is not an isolated tragic encounter between canine companions and uniformed personnel. In La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, a 10-month-old Aspin named Snoopy was allegedly shot by a police officer.

Snoopy gunshot wound
The bullet entered Snoopy's shoulder and exited through his chest.
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts

Non-profit organization Community Animal Rescue Efforts in Bacolod City reported the incident, writing in a first-person point-of-view. "A police officer, shot me in the shoulder, and the bullet passed through my chest," they said in a now-viral post uploaded on May 16.

According to the report, Snoopy was taking a dump outside his owner's home in La Carlota City on May 14 at 5:30 a.m. when their neighbor, "who happens to be a police officer," shot him in the shoulder. The puppy was covered in blood and immediately hid under the table in their house. The bullet passed through his chest and he was rushed to Bacolod City for first aid—all thanks to a sponsor who funded the transport. Unfortunately, Snoopy had to be taken home as his owners did not have enough money for an X-ray.

Snoopy was covered with blood
"I was so scared and confused about what was happening, so I hid under our table, and our floor was full of blood."
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts
Snoopy dextrose
Snoopy initially had to be taken home because his hoomans did not have enough money for an X-ray.
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts
Through the help of Community Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE), he was brought back to Red Marks Animal Clinic for more check-ups and an X-ray that showed no damage to his organs. Snoopy, however, requires several medications and vitamins.

"Unfortunately, we went home with unpaid vet [bills]. That is why I am asking for your help if you can spare some loose change for me. No matter how big or small, your donation will definitely help me with my recovery and future checkups," Snoopy—through the words of CARE—said in the post.

Snoopy gunshot wound
Fortunately, the bullet missed his internal organs according to the X-ray.
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts
Snoopy gunshot wound on chest
Snoopy needs help with his medications and unpaid vet bills.
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts
Snoopy gunshot wound near shoulders
PHOTO BY Community Animal Rescue Efforts

According to a SPOT.ph exchange with CARE, "owners are willing to file a case" and are "still waiting for more witnesses." A blotter against the police officer has already been filed.

How to Donate for Aspin Dog Snoopy's Recovery

Bank: BDO
Account name: Community Animal Rescue Efforts, Inc.
Checking Account no. 003018019273

Bank: BPI
Account name: CARE / Community Animal Rescue Efforts Inc.
Account no.: 2701-8894-12

GCash: 09778850035
Name: Carol K.

Gcash: 09178267499
Name: Irene G.

Gcash: 09153229839
Name: Lowella Marie S.

For more information, follow Community Animal Rescue Efforts CARE, Inc. on Facebook.

Photos used with permission from Community Animal Rescue Efforts CARE, Inc. for SPOT.ph.

