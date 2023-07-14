PAGCOR Says New Logo Isn't Plagiarized From "Tripper"

(SPOT.ph) Saw the website "Tripper" that has a logo that looked like the newly-launched PAGCOR logo? The red-and-blue logo isn't a plagiarized version, the government-owned gaming regulator said Thursday, July 13.

A screenshot from the website "tripper.academesoft.shop" showed a solid light blue logo that looks exactly like the controversial logo, only without the blue and red gradient fade, with some social media users hinting the government logo may be a rip-off.

"The allegation made against PAGCOR is entirely false and driven by malicious intent. Throughout its operations, PAGCOR has consistently upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. The agency remains dedicated to fostering a safe and thriving gaming industry in the country," it said in a statement.

Also read:

Did You Know That the New PAGCOR Logo is Worth P3 Million?

Before the PAGCOR Logo Fiasco, There Was SEA Games and Bangko Sentral

What's next for PAGCOR after Tripper allegations

The agency, which alloted a budget of P3 million for its logo, is investigating the source of the "malicious and baseless campaign" linking it to a website that resembles a phishing site. Tripper, the website said, is "an open social networking platform where you can freely express yourself and enjoy your freedom of speech."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When SPOT.ph visited the website on Thursday night, it showed an interface similar to that of micro-blogging site Twitter and Threads. On Friday morning, the site only showed "404 Not Found".

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

"The agency urges everyone to be vigilant and to obtain information from credible sources to combat the spread of false narratives and protect themselves from potential scams," said PAGCOR.