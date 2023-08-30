It's Police Versus "Military Officer" in Another Viral Road Rage Incident

(SPOT.ph) UPDATE: Two motorists—a policeman and a man who claimed to be a military intelligence officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines—were seen tussling in the middle of a road in yet another road rage incident, this time in Makati, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Wednesday, August 30. Both of the drivers' licenses were suspended.

The incident happened along Osmeña Highway in Barangay Pio Del Pilar on August 25 when policeman Marsan Dolipas' vehicle was hit by the motorcycle driven by Angelito Rencio, who identified himself as a member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

LTO issued show cause orders for both Marsan and Rencio to explain what happened, while both of their drivers licenses are suspended for 90 days.

“Agad nating ipinag-utos na suspendihin pansamantala ang lisensya ng dalawang taong involved sa insidenteng ito at pagpapaliwanagin din natin kung bakit hindi dapat i-revoke ang kanilang professional driver’s license,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said in a statement released on Facebook.

Road rage in Makati: What happened

Facebook user Joon Olavere posted the viral 16-second video taken from inside his car, where a man wearing a white shirt was seen tackling another man, lying on the road with the toppled motorcycle beside them.

"Bigla na lang bumaba 'yung nakaputing lalaki sa kotse tas 'yan na nangyare," Olavere said in his post with more than 728,000 views as of publishing.

During the confrontation, Dolipas—the one wearing a white shirt—said he saw a gun on Rencio's waist, which he grabbed from the motorcycle rider, based on the report by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“Bumaba po si pulis and nakita po n’ya na mayroong baril dito sa baywang itong rider kaya agad po n’yang kinuha ‘yung baril… Iniiwas po nung pulis ‘yung katawan n’ya at tsaka ‘yung baril doon sa rider para po hindi na po sila magkasakitan,” NCRPO spokesperson Eunice Salas told CNN Philippines.

"Instead of asking for apology, Rencio even gave Dolipas a dirty finger and uttered unsavory words," the Southern Police District said in a statement.

The policemen from Makati substation 3 who responded to the incident took Rencio and the two firearms to the station. There, Rencio introduced himself as an ISAFP member, Salas said.

LTO records showed Rencio isn't the registered owner of the motorcycle, and that the motorcycle he was riding isn't registered. Any attempts to register the motorcycle is blocked during investigation, said LTO-NCR.

The two can be held liable for reckless driving, improper person to use a motorized vehicle, and obstruction of traffic, according to the LTO's show cause orders.

Manhunt for Motorcycle rider in Makati road rage incident

Due to lapses in investigation, there were no appropriate reports prepared regarding the incident, said Salas.

"Sabi po ng nagpakilalang ISAFP, babalikan n'ya po ang kanyang mga papeles bilang patunay na siya ay miyembro ng ISAFP at ang mission order n'ya sa pagdadala ng baril subalit hindi na rin po bumalik itong nagpakilalang ISAFP na ngayon po ay pinaghahanap na ng kapulisan," she said.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos ordered for manhunt operations to find the alleged ISAFP member to identify him, Salas said. Makati's substation 3 commander and the desk officer handling the case have been relieved due to the lapses, she also said.