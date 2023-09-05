'Biktima Rin Po Ako,' Says Gun-Toting Ex-Cop in Viral Road Rage

(SPOT.ph) The cyclist and the gun-wielding driver in the viral road rage incident in Quezon City faced each other after almost a month to publicly share their versions of what transpired on August 8 during a Senate hearing on public order on Tuesday.

Cyclist Allan Bandiola and driver Wilfredo Gonzales explained the events to senators Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, JV Ejercito, and Alan Peter Cayetano who are looking into the incident to review traffic codes, possible culture of police impunity, bike-related bills, and other related concerns.

"Biktima rin po ako rito e. Nawalan ako ng trabaho, naano ako sa social media, mga anak ko, pamilya ko. Kung 'di naman sinuntok kotse ko, siguro 'yung bangga lang sa bumper ko mapapagpasensyahan ko na e," the 63-year-old Gonzales said when he faced senators during the committee hearing.

Bandiola, who also surfaced to testify, called for more teeth in bike lane laws.

"Masasabi ko lang d'yan your honor, lagyan nilang pangil ng batas ang bike lane. Dapat irespeto po nila... Kasi kung meron talagang nirerespeto ang bike lane, wala pong papasok doon e."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Recap: That Viral Road Rage Incident With the Gun-Wielding Ex-Cop

What happened during the QC road rage incident, according to the cyclist

Bandiola and Gonzales had an earlier encounter before the viral incident was caught on camera, according to the cyclist.

The first was when they were in front of Southeast Asia College before Welcome Rotonda, and cyclist Bandiola was inside the bike lane when a vehicle cut in and forced him out of the lane. He pedaled quicker to get ahead and to get inside the bike lane again when the car drew closer to him.

"Nagitgit na po ako sa gilid, sa loob ng bike lane, so wala po ako choice kasi kapag hindi ko po tinapik 'yung kotse n'ya, either matumba ako sa kotse n'ya, masagasaan po ako o mabagsakan ko ang mga pasahero na nag-aabang ng masasakyan," he told the senators.

To stop himself from falling, he tapped the vehicle.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

"Nagkatapat kami. Nakita ko nga medyo may edad na si Ginoong Gonzales, medyo dahil na rin sa traffic, medyo pagod na rin, uminit na rin siguro ulo n'ya. Ako naman po, 'di ko na siya pinansin kasi parang tatay ko na rin po e, dumiretso na po ako."

Some 200 meters after, just in front of Lola Nena's in Kitanlad, the two had an encounter again. This time, it was caught on camera in a clip that went viral on social media. The cyclist hit the car, Gonzales went out of the car, and brought out the gun.

"'Di po ako nagalit, sir, nung nakita ko siya na galit, wala rin po mangyayari 'pag kinausap ko siya dahil ang taong galit 'pag kinausap sigurado walang patutunguhan ang usapan."

Police arrived on the scene and spoke with the two. Initially, Bandiola said he planned to file a case against Gonzales but decided against it eventually. The back and forth with the cops and traffic investigators lasted until almost 2 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Napag-isip-isip ko kako, malaking abala na sa akin ito e. Unang-una walang kasama 'yung anak ko sa bahay, wala 'yung misis ko po so naisip ko naman wala naman mawawala sa akin kung magpakumbaba ako," he said.

He also paid Gonzales an initial amount of P500 as he anticipated a P2,500 damage to the car after his bike handle collided into it. He gave Gonzales his number as a guarantee that he would pay him more later. Just to be clear, nobody forced him to pay Gonzales, said Bandiola.

"Sa portion na 'yun, humingi rin ng pasensya sa akin si Ginoong Gonzales, sabi n'ya pasensya ka na kasi 'pag rush hour, hindi natin maiwasan na minsan papasok kami sa bike lane so pasensya ka na sa nagawa ko. Nang nagkasundo kami, nagkamay na kami. Wala na po ako galit sa kanya e, napatawad ko na po siya. Nagkamay kami, nagyakapan."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Walang samaan ng loob. Ayoko magtanim kayo ng sama ng loob kasi maayos na kami e."

Also read: Government Employees Involved in Road Rage Will Be Banned From Service Under This New Bill





What triggered the gun-toting ex-cop in QC road rage

Their encounter started along España Boulevard in Manila, said Gonzales, who was on his way home. Approaching United Doctors Medical Center (UDMC) near Welcome Rotonda, a car on his front stopped, forcing him to hit the brakes. He then felt his car got hit by a bicycle, Gonzales said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

He claimed that Bandiola cursed at him and put a dent on his car after the cyclist punched his roof with gloved hands.

"Ang nagpainit ng ulo ko dahil nung pagbalik ko sa kanya ng mura, habang nakatayo ako, ang ginawa nya po, sinuntok n'ya po ang bubong ng kotse ko. Nakagwantes siya ng motorsiklo, 'yung may mga knuckles 'yung plastik. Yupi naman po, kitang-kita naman po ng mga imbestigador," Gonzales said.

"'Pagkatapos po nun, dinirty finger n'ya po ako. 'Humabol ka kung kaya mo.' Sumakay po ako sa kotse ko agad, hinabol ko siya."

Bandiola denied cursing at Gonzales and wearing any gloves, as senators also produced clips showing the cyclist's hands were bare at that time. Bandiola said it is possible that it wasn't him who did that, but it was him whom Gonzales saw that's why he was insisting Bandiola was at fault.

"Saksi po ang Diyos, hindi ko po siya minura talaga," Bandiola said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Harap po ako, malapit po ako sa kanya, sa distansya n'ya kaya kitang-kita ko po naka-gloves po siya, mamatay po ang buong pamilya ko," said Gonzales.

Also read:

Road Rage Incident Goes Viral as People Try to Identify Gun-Wielding Driver

“Parang Ang Sama-Sama Kong Tao” Driver in Viral Road Rage Incident Says

Gun-toting ex-cop apologizes

Gonzales apologized for what happened, as he repeatedly said he would have forgiven what happened if the cyclist didn't provoke him further by punching his car and raising a dirty finger.

"Humihingi po ako ng kapatawaran sa inyong lahat na hindi po ako nakapagpigil na mabatukan siya kasi ang haba po ng habulan namin e at masakit po sa loob ko 'yung suntukin kotse ko at i-dirty finger ako sa mukha," he said.

"Mahina na po ako, matanda na ho ako e, dumidipensa ako, umaatras na ako pero humihingi na po ako ng tawad dahil nabatukan ko po siya. Inaamin ko po 'yun siguro dala po ng silakbo ng damdamin ko."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When Dela Rosa asked him why he wielded his gun, Gonzales said it was to defend himself and to "disable" Bandiola "if ever susunggaban n'ya ako."

"Pero kahit hindi mo tinutok, gun-toting pa rin 'yun. Pulis ka 'di ba? Once may hawak kang baril, tinutok mo o hindi sa harap ng tao, gun-toting 'yun. Revised Penal Code violation 'yun," the senator told the former police.

"Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa parte ng pambabatok ko at pagbunot ko at pagkasa ko. Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa lahat... kasalanan ko po 'yun nabigla ako e, kasi ang isip ko po idepensa sarili ko... kasi kung madadakma n'ya po ako baka mapatay n'ya po ako, mahina po ako e bagong opera po ako."

For Bandiola, the incident wouldn't have escalated if he did not tap the car.

"Ang isang pagkakamali ko lang siguro doon your honor is 'yung pagtapik ko sa kotse n'ya.... kung 'di ko ginawa siguro 'yun, 'di kami hahantong sa ganung scenario siguro."