PSA: You Can Get The iPhone 12 Pro Max at Up to P10,000 Off This Month

by Louise Lizan
8 hours ago
iPhone 12 Pro-Max P10000 Off Power Mac Center
PHOTO BY The Loop by Power Mac Center ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) You love your phone. Heck, sometimes even more than your S.O. (that is if you have one, not an attack we promise). Like relationships, they last longer if treated right and cared for. But in the nature of things a.k.a if and when shit happens, gadgets like these have an end and even though you don't want to, you have to say goodbye. Sad, we know. Granted, you've been saving up for a replacement or upgrade to start anew, mend your broken heart, and all that. Well, looks like you no longer need to have a heavy heart because Power Mac Center has the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a discount this love month. Perfect for when you're eyeing a new phone but don't need the bells and whistles of the latest flagship.

Cop the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a discounted price at Power Mac Center.

iphone 12 pro max power mac center post
PHOTO BY Facebook/Power Mac Center

You can score up to P10,000 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max until February 28 when you visit Power Mac Center and The Loop stores nationwide or online through Lazada and SM Malls Online. We spotted the model on Lazada with a starting price of P55,990 (128GB model) from the original price of P65,990; P61,990 (256GB model) from P71,990; and P73,990 (512GB model) from P83,990. During its launch, the iPhone 12 Pro Max started at P70,990 (128GB). 

Take note, however, that discounts may vary per platform. You can also avail of the discount if you pay in straight/non-installment. They accept cash, straight credit card, debit card, bank transfer, check, GCash, GrabPay, WeChat, AliPay, Maya, Hello Money, UnionPay, BDO Pay, ShopeePay, QRPH, and even Power Mac Center eGift and Gift Certificate, Home Credit (with interest), UpTrade Trade-In voicher, BillEase, and 1 Infinite Access points, which is PMC's loyalty rewards system.

Check out the phone below:

iphone 12 pro max
PHOTO BY The Loop by Power Mac Center
iphone 12 pro max colors
PHOTO BY The Loop by Power Mac Center
iphone 12 pro max close up camera
PHOTO BY The Loop by Power Mac Center
For more information, check out Power Mac Center's Facebook page.

