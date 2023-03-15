Hoard Books for as Low as P100 a Kilo At This Pasig Sale

(SPOT.ph) Bibliophiles, get ready to do some heavy lifting: Books for Less is holding another sale at its warehouse in Pasig City and this time, it's for P100 per kilogram of books. Yes, this sale will be based on the weight of the books, not the number of books you want to purchase.

Buy as many as you can, stay as long as you want when you visit the warehouse at 643 Frankfurt Street, Mercedes Avenue in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, just in front of La Consolacion College, where boxes upon boxes are brimming with books ready to be rehomed.

The sale is happening Sundays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting March 15. It's Books for Less' part two kilo sale, which comes after the success of its P50-per-kilo booksale.

It accepts cash and GCash payments, said Myrna Palolan, Books for Less warehouse staff. If you plan to buy in bulk, make sure to bring eco bags or boxes, she said.

In case you'll visit in the middle of the day, make sure you bring your water bottles and fan with you to fight off the heat!

