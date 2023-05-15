This Hub in Marikina Is Your Next Go-To Place for Local Shoes and Bags

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Marikina isn't one to miss when it comes to shopping. In contrast to its serene, mostly-residential image, the city in the east of Metro Manila is actually bustling with stores that sell local leather crafts. Shoes are on top of mind—because Marikina isn't the "Shoe Capital of the Philippines" for naught—followed by bags, and you can get your fill of both at very affordable prices at Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags.

Check out this local store in Marikina that sells local bags and footwear.

On the hunt for classic bags and footwear to add to your daily rotations? You can find pieces of premium quality inside this gem of a place.

You can spot racks and shelves of carry-alls in multiple sizes, as well as pouches and wallets, and sandals all Marikina-made. The Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags is located at 68 Dragon Street, Midtown Subdivision, San Roque, Marikina.

Nothing goes past P1,000—at least from what we saw on their online shop. We also spotted this everyday tote bag: the Charina for P200. It's made with vegan leather available in different colors and it can fit all your essentials during errand runs. Check out what you can expect at the hub for Marikina bags and footwear:

The Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags is located at 68 Dragon Street, Midtown Subdivision, San Roque, Marikina City, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

