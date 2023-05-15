Shopping + Services What's New

This Hub in Marikina Is Your Next Go-To Place for Local Shoes and Bags

by Louise Lizan
A day ago
PHOTO BY Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags

(SPOT.ph) Marikina isn't one to miss when it comes to shopping. In contrast to its serene, mostly-residential image, the city in the east of Metro Manila is actually bustling with stores that sell local leather crafts. Shoes are on top of mind—because Marikina isn't the "Shoe Capital of the Philippines" for naught—followed by bags, and you can get your fill of both at very affordable prices at Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags.

Also read: LOOK: Add the Marikina Uniqlo Roadside to Your Weekend Bike Route

Check out this local store in Marikina that sells local bags and footwear.

On the hunt for classic bags and footwear to add to your daily rotations? You can find pieces of premium quality inside this gem of a place. 

You can spot racks and shelves of carry-alls in multiple sizes, as well as pouches and wallets, and sandals all Marikina-made. The Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags is located at 68 Dragon Street, Midtown Subdivision, San Roque, Marikina. 

Nothing goes past P1,000—at least from what we saw on their online shop. We also spotted this everyday tote bag: the Charina for P200. It's made with vegan leather available in different colors and it can fit all your essentials during errand runs. Check out what you can expect at the hub for Marikina bags and footwear:

marikina hub shoes and bags_4
Looking for some new bags to add to your collection? This place is full of 'em.
PHOTO BY Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags
marikina hub shoes and bags_3
Peep bags in the cutest colors!
PHOTO BY Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags
marikina hub shoes and bags_2
Your essentials can fit snugly here.
PHOTO BY Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags
marikina hub shoes and bags_1
You can spot shelves filled with bags.
PHOTO BY Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags

The Marikina Hub Shoes and Bags is located at 68 Dragon Street, Midtown Subdivision, San Roque, Marikina City, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

