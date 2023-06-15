Act Fast: Score Home and Kitchen Improvement Essentials at Up to 50% Off at IKEA's Sale

(SPOT.ph) Let's be real, you have those three a.m. moments when you just want to reorganize your space. And while you're in the middle of it, you always end up wanting to have a piece of furniture or decor you'd think would fit well or you need in your home. Come the next day, you've already scouted a piece or two to add to your home but never hit the checkout button because of budgeting reasons. Well, looks like you don't have to postpone that well-deserved space upgrade since Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is hosting a midsummer sale.

IKEA is having its midsummer sale:

Whether or not you want that home upgrade or you're moving into a new space, you can spot everything home improvement—from storage and organization, furniture, beds and mattresses, kitchen and tableware finds to kitchen appliances, pots and plants, and textiles—at up to a whopping 50% off when you shop at IKEA until July 2 (or until stocks last).

We spotted Hattefjäll office chairs in beige, pink, and gray at P8,000 from P13,990; a white tall Billy bookcase at P2,190 from P3,990 as well as an Ivar cabinet with doors at P3,550 from P6,450. How about a Vimmern kitchen faucet with hand spray? It's available at P6,390 from P12,900. Check out more of what's in store for you at this midsummer sale below:

The sale is happening both in-store and online, so you can choose if you want to head over to the gigantic IKEA store in Pasay to see the things firsthand or shop in the comforts of your own home.

IKEA Pasay is located at MOA Square, Mall of Asia Complex Zone, Marina Way, Pasay City.

For more information, check out IKEA's website.

