Act Fast: Score Home and Kitchen Improvement Essentials at Up to 50% Off at IKEA's Sale

Available online and offline (and until stocks last).

by Louise Lizan
9 hours ago
ikea midsummer sale
PHOTO BY IKEA ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Let's be real, you have those three a.m. moments when you just want to reorganize your space. And while you're in the middle of it, you always end up wanting to have a piece of furniture or decor you'd think would fit well or you need in your home. Come the next day, you've already scouted a piece or two to add to your home but never hit the checkout button because of budgeting reasons. Well, looks like you don't have to postpone that well-deserved space upgrade since Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is hosting a midsummer sale.

IKEA is having its midsummer sale:

Whether or not you want that home upgrade or you're moving into a new space, you can spot everything home improvement—from storage and organization, furniture, beds and mattresses, kitchen and tableware finds to kitchen appliances, pots and plants, and textilesat up to a whopping 50% off when you shop at IKEA until July 2 (or until stocks last).

We spotted Hattefjäll office chairs in beige, pink, and gray at P8,000 from P13,990; a white tall Billy bookcase at P2,190 from P3,990 as well as an Ivar cabinet with doors at P3,550 from P6,450. How about a Vimmern kitchen faucet with hand spray? It's available at P6,390 from P12,900. Check out more of what's in store for you at this midsummer sale below:

ikea midsummer sale office chair
HATTEFJÄLL Office chair with armrests (P8,000 from P13,990).
PHOTO BY IKEA
ikea midsummer sale mirror with hooks
SYNNERBY Mirror with shelf and hooks (P1,590 from P3,290)
PHOTO BY IKEA
ikea midsummer sale bookshelf
BILLY Bookcase (P2,190 from P3,990).
PHOTO BY IKEA
ikea midsummer sale laptop table
FJÄLLBO Laptop table (P3,990 from P4,990).
PHOTO BY IKEA
ikea midsummer sale kitchen faucet
VIMMERN Kitchen faucet with hand spray (P6,390 from P12,900).
PHOTO BY IKEA
The sale is happening both in-store and online, so you can choose if you want to head over to the gigantic IKEA store in Pasay to see the things firsthand or shop in the comforts of your own home.

IKEA Pasay is located at MOA Square, Mall of Asia Complex Zone, Marina Way, Pasay City.

For more information, check out IKEA's website.

Home & Garden Home Furnishings Sale Midsummer Sale IKEA Home Improvement Furniture Kitchen Appliances
