SPOT.ph Roadtest: Samsung Galaxy Flip5's Cover Screen Is a Mini Phone On Its Own

(SPOT.ph) Clamshell-style phones were a classic in the 90s, and decades later, it resurfaced to be a trendy gadget you'll love to own thanks to mobile giants like Samsung fusing the aesthetics of the iconic style with smartphone technology. And this 2023, it introduced one of its most innovative foldable yet, which may be enough for mobile users to join the flip side. Introducing the Galaxy Z Flip5, with a cover screen powerful enough to be used on its own.

SPOT.ph got hold of the Flip5 right after the South Korean tech company launched it during the first-ever Samsung Unpacked held in Seoul, and this is what we found out after almost three weeks of use.

Zoom in on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5's design

The biggest upgrade is its cover screen that occupies half of the phone's back. It's essentially a second screen made more functional (more on that later).

The new phone's Flex Hinge technology—also available in the Fold5—allows for smoother and seamless fold so you can open it with one hand without hassle. Plus, the Flip5 has no gap when in compact mode. While it's supposedly slimmer when shut, it makes no notable difference when I placed both phones inside the pocket of my jeans. If you're not used to flip phones, the crease in the middle is still noticeable—just like the one in the Flip4, but won't interfere with your phone use.

Based on my experience using the Flip5 with the protective case covering just the lower rear of the phone, it gained no scratches even when regularly inside my pocket or in my bag, along with my wallet, coin purse, powerbank and gazillion other items a lady always carries with her everywhere she goes. According to Samsung, the Flip5's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is more durable than the Flip4's Gorilla Glass Victus+, but both phones have an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand the rain even when left outdoors for a while and that it can be cleaned with fresh water when dirty.

A powerful cover screen with a personality

Compared to its predecessor Flip4, this one is more functional as its bigger cover screen—what Samsung calls its Flex Window—allows users to do more with its 3.4-inch screen. That's 278% larger than Flip4's 1.9-inch cover screen.

You can choose to add any of these widgets: weather, calendar, alarm, steps, recent calls, Google Maps, and even Samsung Pay so you can go cashless without opening the phone. Too many apps to scroll through? Pinch the screen to see all the widgets. Unlike its precursor, the new foldable's screen is more equipped to be personalized with your best snaps.

Flip5's cover screen allows me to check notifications on my social apps, send texts thanks to its tiny QWERTY keyboard (which may be challenging for those who are usual big-finger victims), set the timer so my cookies in the oven won't burn, and watch videos on YouTube and Netflix (yes, it's possible!) without getting distracted and sucked back to Twitter or TikTok for another doomscrolling session. Granted, who wants to watch a video on a small screen? It's more of a testament to what this tiny cover screen can do, even when you shouldn't.

Flip5's camera in a nutshell

If you're not a fan of selfies, this phone might change your mind. Instead of using the 10MP Selfie Camera, you can fold the phone and use the rear dual camera (12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide-Angle) so you can take high-res 0.5 selfies that makes you look extra cute even at low-light.

Speaking of low-light photos, its night mode gives its usually sharp photo with a bit of haze, so our Quezon City skyline photo had a cool Baguio feel to it.

Its digital zoom reaches up to 10x, but don't expect it to deliver sharp details.

Its flexibility is also notable when using the rear camera while it's folded 45 degrees, in case you want to hold it like an old-fashioned camcorder. It's a good feature for long video recordings (like in The Eras Tour, perhaps?) as it's easier to hold it this way as your palm stabilizes your hold on the phone.

How it feels to use the Flip5

Its full battery (3,700 mAh) can last a day, but this is for using it mainly for calls, messaging, social media updates and playing Pokemon Unite for about two hours daily. So if you're a heavy phone user like me, this means you need a powerbank at hand for a mid-day charge.

Speaking of games, there were no lags while playing Pokemon Unite so when I die or get defeated, I can't blame it on the phone (unfortunately), and this is thanks to the its chipset, the latest Snapdragon Gen 2 processor.

Is the Flip5 worth the hefty price tag?

If you own a Flip4 and curious as to whether you'll upgrade your phone or not, it's worth knowing there's not much difference in size, camera and other specifications with the exemption of a more functional cover screen. The difference is about P17,000, at least during pre-order season on the Samsung website when it's raining discounts and freebies.

So if budget is your concern, it pays to know that the cheapest Flip4 is P47,192 (8GB memory/128GB storage).

The cheapest Flip5, at its pre-order price, will set you back about P17,000 at P64,990 per unit. Pre-order period is only until August 17, and you can get the 8GB memory/512GB storage at no additional cost. If you're thinking 512GB is too much, you can buy the 256GB unit for the same price starting August 18.

