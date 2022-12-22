EVA Airways Will Soon Offer Direct Flights from Clark to Taiwan

(SPOT.ph) Taiwanese carrier EVA Airways is set to operate direct flights to and from Clark International Airport starting March 30 next year, offering Filipinos more channels to fly straight to the land of milk tea and pineapple cake.

The daily flight from Taoyuan International Airport in capital Taipei headed for Clark will depart at 9 a.m. and arrive 11 a.m. in the Philippines. The flight from Clark to Taipei will depart at 12 p.m. and arrive at 2 p.m. in Taiwan.

Apart from the direct access to Taiwan, Clark passengers can head to North America and Europe via connecting flights.

The Taiwanese government earlier this year extended visa-free entry for Filipinos until July 31, 2023. Philippine passport holders, except those holding diplomatic or official/service passports, can stay up to 14 days.

From Clark to Taiwan

Flying to Taiwan takes roughly 1 hour and 50 minutes, which is about as long as a flight from Manila to Davao, making it the perfect candidate for a quick getaway.

Clark International Airport earlier this June reopened a newly renovated passenger terminal building, which now employs one-time security check and contactless systems on top of a wide variety of dining options.

Point to point or P2P buses make it more accessible than ever, with routes to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trinoma, Dau, and Baguio City operated via Genesis Transport Services. Victory Liner also operates P2P services to and from Dagupan and Olongapo.

Taiwan—an island nation known for its lively culinary scene, homed in both night markets and upscale restaurants—is also frequented for its shopping hubs and historical landmarks like the Taipei 101 skyscraper, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, and the Huashan 1914 Creative Park, which are surrounded by a motley of shops, cafes, restaurants, and exhibition halls.

