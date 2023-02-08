Weekend Spot: Relish the Cool Baguio Air at This Mid-Century Style Cabin

A prime vacation spot for locals and foreign tourists alike, Baguio is home to many 'Gram-worthy accommodations that are both functional and easy on the eyes. This includes the likes of popular haunts such as The Manor at Camp John Hay and the picturesque Tudor in the Pines.

If you want a place all to yourself, the City of Pines also has an abundance of five-star Airbnbs to choose from. One of them is Cabin Dreams, a mid-century style house that’ll have you booking a trip to Baguio ASAP.

Also read:

Baguio Visita Now Offers a Hassle-Free Baguio Tour for Less Than P2,000

Baguio's Famous Laperal White House Is Now an Upscale Restaurant

Here's a look at the mid-century style house Cabin Dreams in Baguio City:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This highly-rated vacation home boasts an A-frame facade, a high ceiling, and a wide open-floor living room that features a balcony with a breathtaking view of the mountains.

For those who love the aesthetic of days gone by, Cabin Dreams is replete with vintage fixtures fused with modern amenities to provide guests with both a stylish and comfortable stay.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Based on their listing, the Airbnb can house up to eight people. It's perfect for a big family or a whole group of friends. It has three bedrooms, each with a queen-sized bed, and a kids' room with two bunk beds. But the main attraction is the living room. It's built with a 55" HD TV, Bluetooth speakers, and the aforementioned high wooden ceiling that gives off a luxe yet welcoming vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Visitors can also enjoy the cold Baguio air at night with a cookout at the house’s veranda. And yes, the place already comes with a grill you can use to prepare a hot meal outdoors.

If you want to stay indoors, though, their kitchen is equipped with everything you'll need, including an electric cooktop, a refrigerator, a rice cooker, a toaster, and a coffee maker.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But in case you want to paint the town red and visit famous Baguio sights, Cabin Dreams is only a five-minute drive away from well-known tourist spots such as Wright Park, Outlook Drive, and The Mansion.

Cabin Dreams is at Baguio City, Itogon, Benguet. Rates start at P11,000 a night with a two-night minimum stay requirement for up to eight guests. For more information, visit Cabin Dreams' Airbnb listing.

Also read:

Weekend Spot: Stay for Less Than P3,000 at This Cozy Baguio B&B

10 Romantic Places to Visit in Baguio City