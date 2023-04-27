Is Makati Shangri-La Reopening Anytime Soon?

(SPOT.ph) Makati Shangri-La, Manila, a 696-room hotel in the Makati Central Business District, temporarily closed its doors on February 1, 2021. A move that came after "continued low business levels" amid the travel restrictions and other industry challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, it looks like the hotel is reopening its doors soon.

Shangri-La group has yet to make an official statement, but job postings online have clued us in.

Career Opportunities at Makati Shangri-La, Manila

Facebook user Ma. Carla Laxamana, for example, uploaded a now-viral post about the upcoming Open House Recruitment on May 5 and 6 at Makati Shangri-La. "A new horizon awaits you at Makati Shangri-La, join our passionate reopening team and get your adrenaline pumping," the poster said. This is followed by a long list of job openings, from positions in the Finance department (financial controller, service leader, and service associate) to the Culinary team (executive chef, executive pastry chef, and several sous chefs). There are also job openings for Room service, Food and Beverage, Sales and Marketing, and other back-of-house staff.

A quick Google search also shows job listings, most of which were posted in the last few days.

In an exchange with SPOT.ph on April 12, EDSA Shangri-La Manila's Director of Communications Debraliz Galang told us: "We are closely looking at the feasibility of reopening Makati Shangri-La in the near future. Further details will be shared at the appropriate time."

Well, we just have to wait and see.

Makati Shangri-La, Manila is at Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City.

ERRATUM (April 27, 12 p.m.): This article has been edited to correct Galang's affiliation and position at the Shangri-La Group.