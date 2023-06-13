It's Official: Makati Shangri-La Reopens Soon

(SPOT.ph) The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many industries, but arguably one that was hit most was hospitality. Countless hotels, hostels, and resorts had to close their doors. One that shook the core of the travel industry was the closing of the Makati Shangri La Hotel back in February 2021, drawing intense reactions from travelers all around, with many noting fond memories collected throughout the years. Yet they're staying true to their announcement of this being a "temporary" closure. Makati Shangri-La has announced that they are reopening their doors this year.

Here's what we know about Makati Shangri-La's comeback:

In a social media post on its official Facebook page, Makati Shangri-La teased its comeback happening on August 8, 2023. "It’s time to light up Makati! We are delighted to welcome guests back to the iconic Makati Shangri-La, Manila, from 8 August 2023. #FreshBeginnings," says the famous hotel's post.

The social media announcement was accompanied by this video showing the Makati Hotel's signature facade from all angles beginning to light up once more.

Guests can now begin to book stays from August 8 onwards via the hotel's website, which is now live. Safe to say, we're not saying goodbye to one of Makati's signature buildings in its skyline but rather welcome back.

Makati Shangri-La is at Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City. For more information, visit Makati Shangri La's Facebook page.

