This Alabang P2P Is Your Newest Transport Option to Puerto Galera

by Bea Faicol
10 hours ago
P2P from Alabang to Batangas
PHOTO BY L: Adobe Stock; R: Facebook/RRCG

(SPOT.ph) With the trend of revenge travel, we’re all keeping an eye on airline seat sales—totally ignoring the cheaper and more environmentally-friendly option of land and sea travel. Batangas Port, one of the biggest ports in the Philippines, can lead you to different parts of the country; and going to the wharf is now easier than ever after RRCG Transport added a new daily point-to-point (P2P) route that travels between Alabang and Batangas City Pier. From there, you can hop on a ferry to Puerto Galera and other nearby islands—the possibilities are endless. Alabang-Batangas fare starts at P195.

Also read:
10 Under-the-Radar Beach Destinations You Can Reach by Bus
Rides Are Free on PITX's Newest Route in the South

RRCG Transport's New Alabang to Batangas P2P Schedule and Fare

The terminal where you can find the P2P buses are located at Starmall Alabang, while the terminals in Batangas are at the Batangas City Pier and Batangas Grand Terminal. The first trip from Alabang to Batangas is at 5 a.m. and the last trip is at 7 p.m., with departures happening every 45 minutes.

alabang batangas p2p schedule fare
PHOTO BY Facebook/RRCG Transport
The Batangas City Pier is known as the port to go to if you need to see the white-sand beaches of Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, but there are also scheduled RoRo (Roll-on, Roll-off) services or ferries going to Romblon and Caticlan among others. The ferry operators at the port are 2GO Travel, Oceanjet Ferry, Montenegro Lines Shipping, Si-kat Ferry Bus, Starlite Ferries, Island Water, and FastCat Ferry.

batangas city port
PHOTO BY Wikimedia Commons/Ramon FVelasquez

On the other hand, you can choose to get off at the Batangas Grand Terminal if you need to go to specific provinces in Batangas, Laguna, and  Quezon. For those heading north, when the bus drops you off at Starmall Alabang, there are several buses in the area going to areas of Metro Manila such as Bonifacio Global City, Makati, and Manila.

batangas grand bus terminal
PHOTO BY Facebook/Batangas City Grand Terminal
The P2P fare from Alabang to Batangas Grand Terminal is P195/head and for those going to Batangas City Pier, the P2P fare is P214/head. Students, senior citizens, and PWDs can get a 20% discount.

For more information, check out RRCG Transport's Facebook page.

