Massive Indoor Playground SuperPark Is Coming to the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) Nothing releases all those pent-up feelings and stress quite like moving your body. But if outdoor activities aren't your thing, the city serves up cool spots for indoor ones too—from rage rooms to shooting ranges to, of course, adult-sized playgrounds. One concept is coming to up the ante when it comes to that last one: SuperPark. Yup, the Finnish indoor activity park is coming to our shores courtesy of a partnership with MegaWorld Lifestyle Malls.

Finish indoor activity concept SuperPark partners with MegaWorld Lifestyle Malls in the Philippines

Known as the "friendliest all-in-one indoor activity park", this concept will open their first branch at Eastwood City in Quezon City. Another SuperPark will pop up at McKinley Hill in Taguig City.

So what's in the SuperPark? There will be three areas, key of which is the Adventure Area. This zone will be where toddlers and even adults can play around on a multi-story playground complete with obstacles, climbing structures, toddler's ball game, and a digital wall. For the sports-oriented, especially for the basketball-loving Pinoys, there is the Game Arena. You can count on basketball, football, cycling, running, dodgeball, digital parkour experience, and one-of-a-kind freeform mixed-reality game. Then for when you're truly feeling the need to just run around, there's the Freestyle Hall with trampolines with mixed-reality games, airbag, freedrop, and digital climbing walls.

SuperPark first opened in Finland in 2012. They've since branched out globally with spaces in Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, and China.

"SuperPark’s concept is enjoyable, inclusive, and stimulates movement and fitness—and these values are aligned with what we offer as premier lifestyle destinations. We are excited for Filipinos to experience this indoor activity park, with a promise of one-of-a-kind amusement, accessibility, and safety,” said Graham Coates, Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.