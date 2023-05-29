PSA, a Hop On Hop Off Tour Bus Is Coming to Makati This June

(SPOT.ph) When we think of Makati City, we immediately think of the Ayala CBD, its tall skyscrapers, and busy malls. But lately, more people are opting to visit the city's hidden gems, like the different galleries, hidden bars, and new restaurants. The next time you want to go on a tour of Makati City minus the hassle of transferring from one car or jeep to another, try out the city's newest Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tours that's officially launching in June.

Here's what we know about Makati's Hop On Hop Off Tourist Tours:

The Makati Hop-On Hop-Off (HoHo) Tour is inspired by the famous city bus tours abroad, like the ones in London, New York, and Singapore. Currently priced at P1,000, the whole-day pass will bring tourists to some of Makati's best destinations like the Museo ng Makati, the Washington Sycip Park, Circuit Makati, Poblacion's many bars and top restaurants, and more.

Riders can take the bus at designated stops within the city to enjoy its different sights and activities following suggested itineraries curated by the Department of Tourism - National Capital Region team per stop, with the option to avail of private and guided tours for a deeper, more immersive experience.

Check out this video for a sneak peek at some of the tour bus' destinations:

These new tours were formally launched on May 28. However, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is still working out the final touches on the overall experience. This moves the public launch of the program to sometime in June. It will feature a dedicated website with all essential information, a reloadable EMV-capable card, and a mobile app for booking tours, making cashless payments, GPS networked-bus arrival monitoring and video guides, as well as information on hotels, food, and tourism merchants.

According to the DOT, it's not only Makati that's getting its own HoHo tours. They are currently getting ready to launch the same service for the City of Manila. The Department of Tourism is looking to make both services fully available to the public this June.

But if you can't wait to explore Makati with a guide on a bus, you can try booking a walking tour with the Makati City tourism office online. They currently have a bunch of free walking tours around the area, depending on your interest.

For more information, visit Make it Makati's Facebook page.

