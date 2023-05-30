Things To Do What's New

Earn Up to P10,000 Cashback at This Weekend Travel Fair

10 hours ago
Travel Fair
PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

(SPOT.ph) There's no better way to catch a traveler's attention than to have travel fairs. With this, BDO is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of The Great BDO Travel Sale. It's taking place at the SMX Convention Center Aura, SM Aura Premier from June 2 to 4.

BDO debit and credit cardholders have the chance to book exclusive fares for both local and international destinations from 25 airline and travel agency partners, as well as cruise partners. Whether it's discounted hotel stay, value-for-money tours, or other travel vouchers, these bookings have a validity date extending until May 2024. This means there's plenty of time to file those vacation leaves or plan your workload way in advance.

BDO credit cardholders also have an opportunity to earn up to P10,000 cashback. By spending anywhere and meeting the minimum accumulated spend of P30,000 from June 1 to July 31, cardholders can reap the benefits. A minimum spend of P1,000 per transaction is required for cumulative spending.

The Great BDO Travel Sale
These are the participating merchants at The Great BDO Travel Sale:

Airline partners:

  • Philippine Airlines
  • Turkish Airlines
  • American Airlines
  • Jetstar
  • Cathay Pacific
  • Japan Airlines
  • EVA Air
  • Emirates
  • Asiana Airlines
  • Korean Air
  • All Nippon Airways
  • Qantas
  • China Airlines
  • AirAsia
  • Qatar Airways
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Etihad
  • United Airlines

Cruise partner and European tour operator:

  • Princess Cruises
  • Insight Vacations

Travel agencies:

  • Aboex Travel and Tours
  • Rakso Air Travel & Tours

Ma. Nannette R. Regala, BDO Senior Vice President and Consumer Banking Group Marketing Head, expressed the bank's dedication to providing excellent travel options for their valued cardholders. She stated in a press release, "The Filipinos' appetite for traveling shows no sign of slowing. Whether it be a weekend getaway at the beach, a quick escapade in Singapore or Bangkok to watch a concert, a US tour to visit family, or a European cruise to celebrate a special milestone, we won't pass up an opportunity to travel again and spend quality time with the people we love. With this in mind, we wanted to give our valued cardholders more travel options, flexible payment terms, and of course, a cost-efficient means to travel."

The Great BDO Travel Sale is from June 2 to 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

