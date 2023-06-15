From Baguio to CDO: Pride Parades and Marches You Can Join on June 24

(SPOT.ph) The first Pride March in the Philippines, according to sources, happened in 1996. It has since been observed as an annual event, which not only celebrates diversity, but is ultimately a protest against discrimination. This year, simultaneous Pride Month celebrations all over the Philippines attest to how far the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community has come (and still has a long way to go).

Also read:

10 Defining Moments in Philippine LGBTQ+ History

Tracing the Origins of the Metro Manila Pride March

Pride Month and Pride March: A Quick History

The modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement is often traced back to the Stonewall Riots, which took place on June 28, 1969. Following a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in New York City, the patrons and the community fought back against the ongoing harassment and discrimination they faced. The riots lasted several days and sparked a wave of activism.

A year later, the LGBTQIA+ community came together in Christopher Street, where the Stonewall Inn is located, to commemorate the anniversary of the Riots. This eventually became an annual tradition in the United States and abroad, which not only celebrates the start of the modern LGBTQIA+ movement but also highlights the ongoing struggles and achievements of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

By the 1990s, the one-day Pride March expanded into Pride Month. Cities around the world hosted events and parades to celebrate LGBTQIA+ culture, advocate for equal rights, and promote acceptance and visibility.

Also read:

Remembering "Siya": How Precolonial Philippines Viewed Gender Diversity

I'm "Single" and Married

Here are all the Pride March events happening on June 24, Saturday:

Makati

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Metro Manila Pride culminates its month-long activities with Tayo ang Kulayaan Pride March and Festival at Circuit Event Grounds in Makati City. The street fair starts at 10 a.m. while the afternoon program begins at 2:30 p.m. to kick off the march at 4 p.m.

Prior to the Pride March, Metro Manila Pride is also hosting Pride Picnic x Pride Speaks through a hybrid session on June 18 at 1 p.m., and online discussion spaces on June 21 at 8 p.m.

Quezon City

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Quezon City's Pride Festival, which is organized by Pride PH, is an all-day event featuring the Pride Expo, Pride March, and Pride Night. Onstage, you can catch a long lineup of hosts and performers, including Sassa Gurl, Nica del Rosario, Precious Paula Nicole, AC Soriano, Phi Palmos, and more. Festivities start at 10 a.m. and end at 12 midnight at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

"More than a celebration, the Pride Festival is a call to end the discrimination, hate, and prejudice among members of the LGBTQIA+. We are holding this activity not because this sector is seeking special treatment. Rather, what they long for is simply a halt to the undeserved ill-treatment and denial of opportunities they continue to suffer from," Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a press statement.

Baguio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

From drag competitions to educational discussions, the spirit of Pride Month is alive in Baguio through Northern Luzon Pride. Their lineup of activities culminates in Panagbeki at 5 p.m. at Smoke and Barrel, 4/F Summer Pines Residences, Aspiras - Palispis Highway, Baguio City, Benguet. Get ready for a night of dancing, lipsync smackdown, a drag show, and DJ sets. Tickets are at P350 for pre-sale and P500 for walk-ins, inclusive of one beer.

Cagayan de Oro

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Northern Mindanao celebrates Pride Month with Kahilwayan 2023, which comes from the local word for freedom. Gates at the Cagayan de Oro City Community Amphitheater in Plaza Divisoria open at 1 p.m. for the booths, while the Pride March starts at 3 p.m. from the Rotunda. There's a Pride Evening Program at 6 p.m. and an after-party at 10 p.m.

Cebu Province

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Cebu City Anti-Discrimination Commission is organizing the Cebu City Pride March, which starts at 4 p.m. on June 24. But there are also other activities you can join for the rest of the month as the Cebu Pride Festival continues until July 1. Other upcoming events include the Proud and Loud at Censored Bar on June 17, 9 p.m.; Citrineland Pride Open House at The Median Showroom/Calyx, Cebu IT Park on June 24, 12 p.m.; Cebu Pride Festival: A Culmination Party at Apex Club, City Time Square also on June 24, 9 p.m.; and Cebu Pride Festival Night at Draft Punk Craft Cafe, Mango Square on June 30, 4 p.m.

Mandaue City is also having its own Pride March on June 25, 4 p.m. at the Mandaue Heritage Plaza.

Also read:

10 Local LGBT+ Organizations to Support This Pride Month (and the Rest of the Year)

How All-Gender Restrooms Become Just Another Form of Discrimination