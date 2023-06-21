Things To Do What's New

Seat Sale Alert: Fly to South Korea for Less Than P1,500

Routes include Manila, Clark, Bohol, and Cebu.

by Leana Vibal and Christa I. De La Cruz
4 hours ago
South Korea
PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

(SPOT.ph) Dreaming of visiting famous K-drama shooting locations, your favorite K-pop headquarters, or just touring around South Korea's many provinces and cities? If you still haven't secured your airline tickets and are bent on heading there soon, don't lose hope. South Korea's budget airline Jeju Air is offering a limited-time-only discount on their flights to the land of Halyu from international airports in Manila, Clark, Bohol, and Cebu.

Also read:
10 Under-the-Radar Destinations in South Korea Outside of Seoul
10 Exciting Things to Do in Gangwon, South Korea
South Korea Now Has Three Visa-Free Destinations

Check out this cheap South Korea flight from the Philippines via Jeju Air:

JejuAir Sale
PHOTO BY Facebook/JejuAir
Jeju Air's Super Sale features one-way fare at U.S. $26 (roughly P1,500). The sale period is from June 21 to 27 with travel dates from October 29 to March 3, 2024. This applies to the following destination routes:

  • Manila-Incheon
  • Cebu-Incheon
  • Cebu-Busan
  • Cebu-Daegu
  • Clark-Incheon
  • Bohol-Incheon
Jeju Air
PHOTO BY Facebook/JejuAir

Travelers also have the chance to win round-trip tickets to Korea. To join, follow Jeju Air's Facebook page and share their post with public settings. Make sure to tag a friend and add the comment "Let’s travel to Korea together."

The giveaway event runs from June 21 to 27 and the announcement of the winner is on the last day.

For more information, visit Jeju Air's website.

