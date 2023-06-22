Cagayan's Palaui Island + White-Sand Beaches Are a Bus Ride Away From Pasay

(SPOT.ph) Cagayan Valley is one of the more unexplored regions in Luzon, which is unfortunate as it's a great place for lounging on white-sand beaches such as Palaui Island and Anguib Beach. Luckily, for the budget backpackers, Victory Liner now has buses that come from their Pasay terminal that can take you to Cagayan. The prices start at P824 for a one-way bus ride.

Starting June 19, Victory Liner has multiple trips from Pasay to different Cagayan cities and municipalities. There are drop-offs in Tuguegarao, Appari, Santiago, and Roxas. Depending on your schedule and budget, you have the option to pay for a regular air-conditioned bus, a deluxe bus, or a first-class bus.

Here are the Manila to Cagayan Valley routes via Victory Liner - Pasay Terminal:

Pasay to Cagayan

To Santiago : 11 p.m. only. This is priced at P824 /Deluxe bus passenger and has a connecting trip to San Fernando, Pampanga.

: 11 p.m. only. This is priced at /Deluxe bus passenger and has a connecting trip to San Fernando, Pampanga. To Tuguegarao : 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. This is priced at P1,222/Deluxe bus passenger and has a connecting trip to San Fernando, Pampanga. There is also a 6 p.m. bus priced at P1,441 that uses a First Class bus.

: 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. This is priced at P1,222/Deluxe bus passenger and has a connecting trip to San Fernando, Pampanga. There is also a 6 p.m. bus priced at P1,441 that uses a First Class bus. To Appari , via Roxas: 6:30 p.m. and is priced at P1,348/regular air-conditioned bus passenger. There's also a 9:30 p.m. trip priced at P1,465/head that uses a Deluxe bus.

, via Roxas: 6:30 p.m. and is priced at P1,348/regular air-conditioned bus passenger. There's also a 9:30 p.m. trip priced at P1,465/head that uses a Deluxe bus. To Roxas: 8 p.m. only. This is priced at P1,145/First-Class bus passenger.

Cagayan to Pasay

From Santiago : 6 p.m. only. This is priced at P824/Deluxe bus passenger.

: 6 p.m. only. This is priced at P824/Deluxe bus passenger. From Tuguegarao : 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.,5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.and 8:50 p.m. This is priced at , P1,222/Deluxe bus passenger a nd has a connecting trip to San Fernando, Pampanga.

: 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.,5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.and 8:50 p.m. This is priced at nd has a connecting trip to San Fernando, Pampanga. From Appari , via Roxas: 3:30 p.m. and is priced at P1,348/regular air-conditioned bus passenger. There's also a 5:30 p.m. trip priced at P1,465 that uses a Deluxe bus.

, via Roxas: 3:30 p.m. and is priced at P1,348/regular air-conditioned bus passenger. There's also a 5:30 p.m. trip priced at P1,465 that uses a Deluxe bus. From Roxas: 7:30 p.m. only. This is priced at P1,145/First-Class bus passenger.

Schedule may change without prior notice.

Victory Liner - Pasay Terminal is at 712 Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, Pasay City. For more information, visit Victory Liner, Inc.'s Facebook page.

