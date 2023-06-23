Things To Do What's New

LOOK: Valenzuela City Breaks Ground for Soon-to-Open Skate Park

There's a pet-friendly park, too.

by Bea Faicol
7 hours ago
new skate park valenzuela city
PHOTO BY Valenzuela City

(SPOT.ph) As more malls and condos rise in Metro Manila, there's now greater demand for open spaces in this concrete jungle that is Metro Manila. Valenzuela City heeds this call as they build more public park, including the soon-to-open Valenzuela City Paw and Skate Park. It consists of two public recreational spaces, one is a pet-friendly park and the other is a skate park. This will be built under the NLEX Harbor Link in Barangay Karuhatan.

Valenzuela City Is Doubling Up on Urban Green Spaces
Valenzuela City's Fatima Avenue Also Has a Food Park

Here's a look at Valenzuela City's plans for a new pet-friendly park and skate park:

The Valenzuela City Skate Park is designed to have a lot area of almost 4,000 square meters. People who like to bike, skateboard, or rollerskate can look forward to the park's skate bowl, flat rails, grind boxes, pipe ramps, and bike racks. 

valenzuela city park
PHOTO BY Facebook/Valenzuela City
valenzuela city nlex skate park
PHOTO BY Facebook/Valenzuela City
valenzuela city skate park
PHOTO BY Facebook/Valenzuela City

The park can be used for leisure, too. Since there's flat flooring in the park, this can be used for other activities such as taking a stroll, jogging, and maybe even Zumba classes.

valenzuela city opens skate park
PHOTO BY Facebook/Valenzuela City
valenzuela city soon to open skate park
PHOTO BY Facebook/Valenzuela City

The Paw Park part is an additional 533.30 square meters and it will include a Paw Activity Area and a Paw Picnic Area among other things. Paw-rents can use this space to let their furbaby exercise and socialize with other pet families.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Valenzuela City Paw and Skate Park was held last June 20. As of writing, there's no slated date as to when the park will open to the public. 

The Valenzuela City Paw and Skate Park is at the NLEX Harbor Link, Barangay Karuhatan, MacArthur Highway, Valenzuela City. For more information, visit Valenzuela City's Facebook page.

