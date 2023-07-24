Philippine Credit Cards That Can Give You Airport Lounge Access

Having a credit card is a small flex, but having a credit card that gives you exclusive airport lounge access is the ultimate flex. There are plenty of great local credit cards available for Filipinos, some with great cashback deals and others with better rewards deals. But for frequent flyers who'd benefit greatly from premium airport services, a credit card with exclusive airport lounge access might just be the best bargain.
Here are all the Philippine credit cards with exclusive airport lounge access:
Citi (acquired by UnionBank in 2021)
Cards: Citi PremierMiles and Platinum
Features:
- Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Airport Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Two complimentary lounge passes every year of their DragonPass (Citi's premium airport service provider) membership
UnionBank
Cards: UnionBank Platinum Mastercard Credit, Gold Visa Credit, Platinum Visa Credit, Miles+ Platinum Visa Credit, Cebu Pacific Platinum Visa Credit, Go Rewards Platinum Visa Credit, Corporate Visa Credit, Platinum Visa Debit
Features:
- Unlimited lounge access to the Marhaba Airport Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Cardholders can bring up to three companions for a fee
RCBC
Cards: RCBC World Mastercard, Visa Infinite, Mastercard Platinum, JCB Platinum, Visa Platinum, Hexagon Club, Unionpay Diamond, ZALORA Credit Card
Features:
- Priority Pass membership
- Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Airport lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Airport lounge access to the A Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Access to 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
- Free lounge access in select airports in Japan and Hawaii
BPI
Card: BPI Visa Signature
Features:
- Free lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Free for the principal card owner plus one companion
Card: BPI Platinum Rewards Mastercard
Features:
- Priority Pass membership
- Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Airport lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Airport lounge access to the A Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Access to 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
- Four free airport lounge passes
Security Bank
Cards: Security Bank Platinum and World Mastercard
Features:
- LoungeKey membership
- Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Access to over 1,000 airport lounges around the world
- Two to six free airport lounge passes
AUB
Card: AUB Platinum Mastercard
Features:
- Free lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Free lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
BDO
Cards: BDO Platinum and Titanium Mastercard
Features:
- LoungeKey membership
- Priority Pass Membership
- Six free airport lounge visits
- Access to over 1,000 airport lounges around the world
- Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Airport lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
- Airport lounge access to the A Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
EastWest
Card: EastWest Priority Visa Infinite
Features:
- Airport lounge access to Sky View Lounge, NAIA Terminal 3
- Two free airport lounge visits every calendar year
