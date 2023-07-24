Things To Do What's New

Philippine Credit Cards That Can Give You Airport Lounge Access

Worth the annual fee.

by Anri Ichimura for Esquiremag.ph
14 hours ago
NAIA airport lounge credit card access
ILLUSTRATOR War

Having a credit card is a small flex, but having a credit card that gives you exclusive airport lounge access is the ultimate flex. There are plenty of great local credit cards available for Filipinos, some with great cashback deals and others with better rewards deals. But for frequent flyers who'd benefit greatly from premium airport services, a credit card with exclusive airport lounge access might just be the best bargain.

Here are all the Philippine credit cards with exclusive airport lounge access:

Citi (acquired by UnionBank in 2021)

Cards: Citi PremierMiles and Platinum

Features:

  • Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Airport Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Two complimentary lounge passes every year of their DragonPass (Citi's premium airport service provider) membership

UnionBank

Cards: UnionBank Platinum Mastercard Credit, Gold Visa Credit, Platinum Visa Credit, Miles+ Platinum Visa Credit, Cebu Pacific Platinum Visa Credit, Go Rewards Platinum Visa Credit, Corporate Visa Credit, Platinum Visa Debit

Features:

  • Unlimited lounge access to the Marhaba Airport Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Cardholders can bring up to three companions for a fee

RCBC

Cards: RCBC World Mastercard, Visa Infinite, Mastercard Platinum, JCB Platinum, Visa Platinum, Hexagon Club, Unionpay Diamond, ZALORA Credit Card

Features:

  • Priority Pass membership
  • Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Airport lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Airport lounge access to the A Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Access to 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
  • Free lounge access in select airports in Japan and Hawaii

BPI

Card: BPI Visa Signature

Features:

  • Free lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Free for the principal card owner plus one companion

Card: BPI Platinum Rewards Mastercard

Features:

  • Priority Pass membership
  • Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Airport lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Airport lounge access to the A Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Access to 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
  • Four free airport lounge passes
Security Bank

Cards: Security Bank Platinum and World Mastercard

Features:

  • LoungeKey membership
  • Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Access to over 1,000 airport lounges around the world
  • Two to six free airport lounge passes

AUB

Card: AUB Platinum Mastercard

Features:

  • Free lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Free lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3

BDO

Cards: BDO Platinum and Titanium Mastercard

Features:

  • LoungeKey membership
  • Priority Pass Membership
  • Six free airport lounge visits
  • Access to over 1,000 airport lounges around the world
  • Airport lounge access to the Marhaba Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Airport lounge access to the PAGSS Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
  • Airport lounge access to the A Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3

EastWest

Card: EastWest Priority Visa Infinite

Features:

  • Airport lounge access to Sky View Lounge, NAIA Terminal 3
  • Two free airport lounge visits every calendar year
