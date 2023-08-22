Fly Direct to the White-Sand Beaches of Da Nang, Vietnam for P1

(SPOT.ph) Vietnam entices travelers with its captivating blend of rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. You have the busy streets of Hanoi, the tranquil waters of Ha Long Bay, the cultural hotpot in Ho Chi Minh, and the old-world charm of Hoi An. But if you're looking for something different, you may want to check out Da Nang and its 30-kilometer strip of white sand lined with palm trees. Starting December 7, Cebu Pacific will fly direct from Manila to Da Nang.

What we know about Cebu Pacific's Manila-Da Nang flight:

Cebu Pacific flights are set to operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The departure from Manila is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (PH time), and the arrival in Da Nang is expected at 9:30 p.m. (Vietnam time). The return flight from Da Nang to Manila is slated to operate between 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time) and 2:20 a.m. (PH time).

Piso Sale for Manila-Da Nang Flights

To mark this milestone, Cebu Pacific is having a much-awaited seat sale from August 22 to 25. One-way base fares go as low as P1, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from December 7 to March 30, 2024.

Passengers are also given the option to use their existing Travel Funds for booking flights and other supplementary services. You can also pay through payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

Check out these tourist attractions in Da Nang, Vietnam:

My Khe Beach

A paradise for beach-goers, My Khe Beach is known for its long stretch of white sandy shoreline and clear blue waters. It's a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports.

Marble Mountains

Marble Mountains is a cluster of five limestone hills topped with Buddhist pagodas. Each one is named after the five elements: Kim, Thủy, Mộc, Hỏa, and Th?•. You can explore caves, climb to viewpoints, and enjoy panoramic views of the city and coastline.

Dragon Bridge

The more than 2,000-foot-long Dragon Bridge is designed like a, well, a golden dragon. It spans the Han River and is especially impressive at night when it's all lit up.

Han River Waterfront

This riverside promenade is a great place for a leisurely stroll, and it's lined with restaurants, cafes, and bars. You can also take a boat cruise on the river.

Bana Hills

A hill station and resort with a French village theme, Bana Hills offers cooler temperatures and panoramic views. The Golden Bridge, held up by giant stone hands, is a major attraction that has been the subject of many photographs and Instagram posts.

MNL-DAD flights start on December 7. For more information, visit Cebu Pacific's website.