The Best Things to See and Do in Hanoi, Vietnam in 72 Hours

(SPOT.ph) While crossing the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam can be challenging, still one shouldn’t think twice about whether to travel or not to the "Land of the Ascending Dragon." The merging of the vestiges of colonial past and modernity is evident in the built structures of the city and yet its own cultural traditions remain vibrant and alive.

The streets of Hanoi alone have so much to offer and the best way to experience it is definitely to explore by foot. Heritage sites and tourist attractions are within walking distance from each other and will take from five to 15 minutes. In fact, the Hoan Kiem District is perfect for walking tours because the sidewalks are lined up with trees to shade you from the sun.

Another option is to go on a Hanoi adventure on a motorbike. Don't worry though. Despite the counterflow of motorbikes coming from almost all directions, it’s very rare to see someone get involved in an altercation or an accident. Vietnamese people drive at a certain and consistent speed, and their familiarity and mindfulness of each other make it totally safe. Hanoi and its people have very simple and unassuming ways of living, which for some, may convince them to stay for a little while or never leave at all.

Here's a highly recommended Hanoi itinerary if you only have three days this side of Vietnam:

Day 1

Hoi An Corner Coffee

One thing that’s very noticeable among Vietnamese is their fondness for coffee, whether alone or with a group, any time of the day. Coffee and food stalls are found almost everywhere in the Hoan Kiem District—all they need are chairs and stools to accommodate you—so you won’t run out of options to choose from to enjoy some refreshments like tra dao or iced peach tea.

To kickstart your day, have some staples such as egg coffee and banh mi, which you can spice up with Vietnamese hot sauce. Hoi An Corner Coffee, as its name suggests, takes you away from the main roads and lets you appreciate quiet time while having coffee before a jam-packed day.

Hoi An Corner Coffee is at 6 P. Nguyen Quang Bich, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Hoan Kiem Lake

Take a stroll around the scenic Hoan Kiem Lake where the historic Den Ngoc Son, a temple on a lake, is nestled. Ngoc Son Temple features a bridge that serves as a passageway for visitors who want to enter the temple on the other end. The scenic lake and Ngoc Son Temple are also a sight to behold especially at night when the surroundings and the entire temple are well-lighted. It is best to schedule a visit to the lake on weekends as these are the days when the area becomes filled with people and activities. Plus, the market is open and street vendors are everywhere.

Ngoc Son Temple is at P. Dihn Tien Hoang, Hang Trong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kem Trang Tien

The 10-minute walk from Ngoc Son Temple going to Kem Trang Tien to feast on sweet and cool delights is worth the while. Established in 1958, Kem Trang Tien is known for its flavored ice cream, such as durian, coconut milk, taro, cacao, and a lot more. Locals, children, and even adults patiently fall in line to get their hands on their favorite ice cream.

One may opt to do a side trip to Cyril Kongo, a very hip commercial gallery, which is also found in the area.

Kem Trang Tien is at 35 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cyril Kongo Hanoi Gallery is at 9 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bun Cha Dac Kim

Your gastronomic adventure in Hanoi is not complete without having the city’s specialty—the bun cha or grilled pork meatballs with noodles. It is impossible not to find a restaurant that offers the dish, especially along the strip of P. Hang Manh. Bun Cha Dac Kim, a small restaurant that opened in 1966, offers a generous serving of bun cha, making the sumptuous meal perfect to eat after that long and tiring walk.

Bun Cha Dac Kim is at 1 P. Hang Manh, Hang Gai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hanoi Train Street

Hanoi Train Street is probably the most popular attraction among tourists. It is especially known for its rustic vibe that appears to be more picturesque at night by the colorful lanterns. The restaurants and coffee shops lined up along the single train track give a (very) close view of a speeding train. Watch for it!

End the night with a bottle of either Hanoi or Saigon beers (or both), which come at a cheaper price at Hanoi Train Street when compared to more commercial restaurants.

Hanoi Train Street is at 5 P. Tran Phu, Hang Bong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily for 24 hours but establishments close at 11 p.m.

Day 2

Food strip along P. Tong Duy Tan

The food strip along P. Tong Duy Tan, consisting of local eateries, cafes, bars, and restaurants, is the place to be any time of the day to indulge your Vietnamese-cuisine craving. The rice porridge with fried dough sticks is a satisfying meal for breakfast. The bun rieu, a traditional soup topped with tasty fish, meat, and tofu, is suitable for lunch or dinner.

You can head on to ​​Xofa Café & Bistro on the same street to have your usual coffee or drink before continuing with the itinerary. This café is also a conducive place to squeeze in some work or simply take your time before a busy day.

​​Xofa Café & Bistro is at 14 P. Tong Duy Tan, Hang Bong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily for 24 hours.

Heritage sites and museums

Discover and learn more about the history and culture of Vietnam by visiting museums and heritage sites. Start with the UNESCO-listed Thang Long Imperial Citadel, once the center of political power; and at present houses some significant artifacts that were excavated from its grounds.

Five minutes away from Thang Long Imperial Citadel is the Military History Museum where you can find old military vehicles on display and learn about the timeline of different revolutions in the country.

Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, an eight-minute walk from the Military History Museum, exhibits stone and metal works, statues of buddhas, lacquer paintings, and sculptures as part of its museum collection.

Even though these heritage and art spaces are within the same vicinity, it takes an entire afternoon to appreciate and go through different sections of the exhibition. If you think you have more time left, you may also visit other destinations such as the Temple of Literature, the Vietnamese Women’s Museum, and the Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre.

Beeznees 1920s

Cap off the day and have cocktails with jazz music from a live band every Wednesday night at Beeznees 1920s bar. The facade of the bar looks like a bookstore but wait until you discover its secret passage that leads you to the speakeasy bar. The baristas are very warm and accommodating plus they can converse in English well.

Soul cocktail, a mix of whiskey infused with lychee and mint, pandan liqueur, and carbonated coconut water, is a must-try.

Beezness 1920s is at 163 P. Phung Hung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Day 3

Dong Xuan Market

The last day may be spent buying pasalubong and all the good stuff you will miss in Vietnam—for example, their coffee beans. Dong Xuan Market, located in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, is considered to be the largest wholesale indoor market in the city. It has a variety of Vietnamese products such as textiles, accessories, clothing, souvenirs, and other fresh produce. Dong Xuan Market has a long stretch of stalls for its night market that starts at 6 p.m. This particular activity involves a lot of walking and may take up your time so it’s ideal to dedicate a day to local shopping.

Dong Xuan Market is at Dong Xuan, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It operates until 11 p.m.

Cerender Ceramics

If you are on the lookout for something unique and fancy to bring home, Cerender Ceramics sells ceramic pieces such as vases and mugs of different shapes and sizes, and adorable animal-shaped figurines, to name a few.

Cerender Ceramics is at 11a Trang Thi, Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

West Lake and Truc Bach Lake

What better way to end your trip than relaxing by the lake, marveling at the moon and city lights, and reflecting on the days that have passed while people-watching? The bigger lake, West Lake, has a busy environment which is a good thing if you want a more lively atmosphere.

Truc Bach Lake, the smaller lake, offers a more calm and serene mood. The lakes don't have a foul smell and it’s cool at night, making it a truly enjoyable experience to just sit back and ease up with your choice of coffee or beer.

West Lake is in Tay Ho, Hanoi while Truc Bach Lake is in Ba Dihn, Hanoi. The establishments close at 11 p.m.

