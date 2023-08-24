Bike Lessons Are Free in Pasig City This Saturday

(SPOT.ph) Looking for something fun yet productive to do this Saturday? Those who still don't know how to ride a bike might want to head over to Pasig City for a chance to lose those training wheels.

Pasig City is back to encouraging more Filipinos to learn how to ride a bike with free lessons along Emerald Avenue in Barangay San Antonio this Saturday, August 26 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join—no registration needed. Slots are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

You won’t need to bring your own bicycle, either. Just observe proper COVID-19 protocols as necessary.

What to expect at the free bike lessons in Pasig City:

If you’ve been planning to learn how to ride a bike for the longest time, then Pasig City is the perfect place to do so. The city is known for pioneering bicycle-friendly initiatives, from opening protected bike lanes to requiring private establishments to install bicycle parking racks within premises.

You don’t have to worry about running into vehicles either as Emerald Avenue is one of Pasig City’s eight People’s Streets, which means the entire stretch is car-free from Saturday, 6 a.m. to Sunday, 6 p.m.

The People’s Street project started in 2021 with the help of Pasig City Transport Development and Management Office, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to maximize the roads without cars in the way. It’s a breath of fresh air in an otherwise car-centric Philippines.

