Time to Fly: Cebu Pacific Just Added More International Routes

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos on a quest for affordable flights to foreign destinations after two years of delayed travel plans now have more options as Cebu Pacific just added more international flights to its weekly schedule.

Starting October, the Philippines' largest carrier will increase flight frequencies to Bali, Bangkok, Dubai, Fukuoka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei.

Cebu Pacific is also set to bring back Davao-Singapore flights on Oct. 30, making it the first local carrier to resume international operations from Davao since the lockdown. Manila-Kota Kinabalu flights will resume on Oct. 31.

"We are happy to add more flights to international destinations as we see greater demand for leisure travel abroad, leading up to the holiday season. We hope to reopen more flights as we anticipate other countries to ease restrictions soon," said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific's Chief Commercial Officer.

Here are the Cebu Pacific routes with more flights starting October:

From Manila:

Bali (7 times a week)

Hanoi (4 times a week)

Taipei (3 times a week)

From Manila, starting Oct. 8:

Singapore (21 times a week)

From Manila, starting Oct. 30:

Bangkok (14 times a week)

Fukuoka (4 times a week)

Ho Chi Minh (7 times a week)

Hong Kong (28 times a week)

Jakarta (7 times a week)

Kuala Lumpur (7 times a week)

From Manila, starting Oct. 31:

Dubai (14 times a week)

From Cebu:

Singapore (7 times a week)

Route resumption

From Davao:

Singapore (3 times a week, starting Oct. 31)

From Manila:

Kota Kinabalu (2 times a week, starting Oct. 31)

Cebu Pacific currently flies direct to 19 international destinations, including Brunei, Narita, Nagoya, Osaka, Guangzhou, Seoul, and Sydney.

To keep passengers and flight crew safe, the airline adheres to COVID-19 safety protocols.

For more information, visit the Cebu Pacific website.

