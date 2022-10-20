Cheaper Flights Ahead as Fuel Surcharge is Rolled Back for November

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos traveling for the holidays can expect cheaper plane fares this November as authorities lowered the fuel surcharges for airlines following the drop in jet fuel prices.

The Civil Aeronautics Board brought down the fuel surcharge rate for domestic and international flights by a notch to Level 8 for the period of November 1 to 30, after the price of jet fuel averaged to P42.87 per liter in the previous month.

By how much will fuel surcharges go down?

This means that the applicable fuel surcharge rate will range from P253 to P787 for domestic flights, and from P835.05 to P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on the distance.

Currently, the fuel surcharge rate ranges from P287 to P839 for domestic flights and P947.39 to P7,044.27 for international flights.



What about airlines?

"Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file [an] application with this office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level," the CAB said.

The lowering of the fuel surcharge rates came as several countries like Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan lifted travel restrictions to Filipinos in time for the holiday season.

