Finally, the Manila Zoo Reopens on November 21, Just in Time for Christmas

(SPOT.ph) The Manila Zoo is finally reopening on November 21 after a much-needed rehabilitation, just in time for Christmas visits with family.

The 63-year-old zoo that has seen generations of Filipinos will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with a cut-off every 6 p.m., the City of Manila said.

Also read:

Kidlat Tahimik's Massive Art Installation Is on Display at the National Museum

This Free and Interactive Museum in Manila City Is Now Open

Among its residents are the elephant Mali, a resident since 1977, and a white Siberian Tiger called Kois who arrived last January 2022. Aside from the animals, zoogoers may also visit the museum, botanical garden, and butterfly garden.

The renovated zoo was soft-opened in December 2021 by then-mayor Isko Moreno, who alloted P1.74 billion of city funds for its rehabilitation in line with his goal to clean up Manila during his term. It also served as a vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Manila Zoo: What you need to know

These are the admission fees:

Adult and child - P150 for Manila residents and P300 for non-Manila residents

Students - P100 for Manila residents and P200 for non-Manila residents

Senior Citizens and PWD - 20% discount on prescribed fees

Children 2 years old and below - Free

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Online tickets and registration will be available starting November 20 via manilazoo.ph.

Here's a sneak peek of what's in store for visitors at the Manila Zoo: