Finally, the Manila Zoo Reopens on November 21, Just in Time for Christmas

Just in time for Christmas season.

by Pia Regalado
Just now
manila zoo
PHOTO BY Facebook/Manila Public Information Office

(SPOT.ph) The Manila Zoo is finally reopening on November 21 after a much-needed rehabilitation, just in time for Christmas visits with family.

The 63-year-old zoo that has seen generations of Filipinos will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with a cut-off every 6 p.m., the City of Manila said.

Among its residents are the elephant Mali, a resident since 1977, and a white Siberian Tiger called Kois who arrived last January 2022. Aside from the animals, zoogoers may also visit the museum, botanical garden, and butterfly garden.

The renovated zoo was soft-opened in December 2021 by then-mayor Isko Moreno, who alloted P1.74 billion of city funds for its rehabilitation in line with his goal to clean up Manila during his term. It also served as a vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila Zoo: What you need to know

Meet Kois, a white Siberian tiger at the Manila Zoo
Meet Kois, a white Siberian tiger at the Manila Zoo.
PHOTO BY Manila PIO/Handout

These are the admission fees:

  • Adult and child - P150 for Manila residents and P300 for non-Manila residents
  • Students - P100 for Manila residents and P200 for non-Manila residents
  • Senior Citizens and PWD - 20% discount on prescribed fees
  • Children 2 years old and below - Free
Online tickets and registration will be available starting November 20 via manilazoo.ph.

Here's a sneak peek of what's in store for visitors at the Manila Zoo:

Manila Zoo Neighborhood Spot News And Explainer
Manila Zoo
