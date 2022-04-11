10 Airbnbs For Your Last-Minute Staycation in Manila

(SPOT.ph) Back in the day, the break meant connecting your spiritual self with the Lord and let's face it, finding ways to keep occupied lest you die of boredom. Though perhaps by now, everyone agrees that the Holy Week break is that time of the year when everyone shuts down for a much-needed break. While most make plans as early as possible, there are those that tend to leave things at the last minute, case in point: you who might be reading this article.

Long weekend trips tend to take place outside of the Metro and while we do love ourselves a bit of sun and surf, most if not all the good spots are already fully booked in advance. Luckily, your Holy Week plans don’t have to take a pause as you can have your staycation and much-needed rest in Metro Manila.

Looking for an Airbnb in Manila? Check out this list for your last-minute staycation booking:

Luxurious & Spacious Suite

Malate, Manila City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/38329056

Rates start at P2,800

Located in Malate, this Airbnb comes with a bathtub, full kitchen, dining room, and living room. There's Netflix and super-fast Internet—perfect for your plan to binge-watch the latest shows. Just above Casino Filipino, it's an ideal spot if you want to play tourist in the City of Manila when there’s practically no one around.

Japanese Animé House

Manila City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/39591251

Rates start at P1,450

If you’re missing Japan a little too much, then this Japanese Animé House is perfect for you. Live out your dream with the tatami floor carpet and cushions as you savor your take-out sushi or unlimited ramen. Should you be in the mood to explore the city, most of Old Manila’s iconic locations are within a 20-minute drive from the address. But if you’re aiming for a quick swim to beat the heat, then the swimming pool on the eighth floor is available for use daily with a P150 per head fee.

Container Home

Plainview, Mandaluyong City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/593967825911982148

Rates start at P800

This container home in Mandaluyong City is the perfect example of the statement "Looks can be deceiving." Located near City Hall, it offers an amazing view at night, an outdoor deck with a transparent dome, and a free breakfast of bread, jam, and coffee.

Casa Cuenco

Quezon City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/28675042

Rates start at P9,267

This classic '80s home might just be your new home away from home. Located near the famed food district that is Banawe, Casa Cuenco is a two-storey home that has four bedrooms—just what you need for a family staycation. Plus, you don't have to worry about waiting in line for the toilet as each bedroom has its own bathroom. It is also worth noting that guests are encouraged to bring their own towels, plates, cups, and cutlery as part of their safety protocols.

Giam Room

Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/44240570

Rates start at P1,098

Experience the island life aesthetic right in the middle of the Metro. This 18-square-meter studio space is perfect for couples that decide to stay in Manila at the last minute. It comes with a kitchenette, dining area, toiletries, as well as free use of Netflix. The rental also comes with a one-time breakfast which consists of bread, spreads, eggs, instant coffee, and two bottles of drinking water.

Restored Heritage Home

Poblacion, Makati City

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32737138

Rates start at P11,467

If case you missed your chance to live out your Bridgerton dream, then perhaps this Restored Heritage Home will do the trick. Located in Poblacion, this seven-bedroom property was built in 1933 and was restored in 2015 by the owners. The space is well-ventilated and comes with a living room, kitchen nook, outdoor patio, and a small roof deck. And if you're worried about leaving your pets at home, you don't have to worry as this property is pet-friendly. Do take note that this is limited to two pets and must be small breeds.

Exclusive Luxury Modern Home

Las Piñas City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/52445751

Rates start at P5,500

Found inside a secure, gated village, this two-bedroom property can be rented by groups who want to meet up for the weekend. Enjoy a bottle of ice-cold beer and a rack of ribs as you relax in the enclosed backyard, all without leaving Metro Manila.

Valeo Tiny House

Quezon City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/52294833

Rates start at P7,815

This Airbnb property once went viral for its tiny-home aesthetic. Here's your chance to have it to yourself, at least for a weekend. The Old Balara property is now available for guests to stay in for short periods of time. With roughly a 100 square meter space of outdoor area and a small roof deck, you can't help but wish that your staycation becomes permanent as this is as relaxing as it can get without leaving town.

The Balilo Guesthouse

Caloocan City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/556100608602201189

Rates start at P15,543

There's something about spaces enclosed in glass that screams #aesthetic and The Balilo Guesthouse is no exemption. Tucked away in Caloocan City, the place features two loft-style glass cabins as well as a private pool that can easily make a statement on your Instagram feed. Cooking is not allowed inside the rooms but guests can use the microwave and air-fryer in the kitchen.

Danupra Garden Deck

Veterans Village, Quezon City

www.airbnb.com/rooms/52172504

Rates start at P17,714

Those looking to spend some quality de-stressing need to look no further than Quezon City. With a maximum of 16 guests, this place has three bedrooms, a garden deck with an outdoor pool, a massage chair, as well as gym equipment located in the loft area of the property.

