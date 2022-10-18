Here are Airbnb's Top Destinations in the Philippines for Your Next Staycation or Workation

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos are looking to travel after years of COVID-19 quarantines, making Airbnb an attractive option for the tourist in search of experiences through the eyes of a local. While the platform allows travelers to book listings in convenient locations at accessible price points, it's also a means to form meaningful connections with the destination and its people.

According to data from Airbnb, travel and booking for Filipinos have become more flexible due to COVID-19, noting that the new normal has opened up travelers to the idea of staycations during off-peak season and working remotely in Airbnb listings. Whatever it is you're up to, there's always a listing waiting to welcome you.

Consider a stay in these top Airbnb destinations in the Philippines:

Baguio

Baguio emerged as the top searched destination by Filipinos on Airbnb in the second quarter of 2022. While popular hotel chains and commercial getaways are available in the City of Pines, plenty of return guests opt for a more experience-based stay that mirrors living like a local.

Quezon City

In second place is Quezon City in Metro Manila. While no data is available on reason for stay, a bulk of millennials and Gen Z can be booking listings either for staycation or to take a break from their hybrid work set-ups at home and in the office.

Tagaytay

Tagaytay City in Cavite is the third-most searched destination on Airbnb. The city has long been popular among both local and foreign visitors for its cool climate and scenic views of the Taal Volcano nestled in Taal Lake.

Airbnb estinations with the highest surge in searches

Tagaytay

Tagaytay also leads with the largest surge in guest searches on Airbnb in the second quarter of 2022, up from the second quarter in 2019 pre-pandemic.

Ashfall from Taal Volcano closed the city down in early 2020, just a month before COVID lockdowns were imposed at the onset of the pandemic. It has since reopened, with local government working to restore tourism to pre-pandemic levels.

Dumaguete

Apart from Tagaytay, two other destinations saw a surge in searched in 2022. In second place is Dumaguete in Negros Island which is known for its rich cultural heritage.

Home to Siliman University, a national landmark, the city is also the host of the Buglasan Festival known for its festive showdowns and street dancing.

Calaca

Calaca in Batangas took third place for destination who saw the highest surge in searched in 2022. Formerly a municipality, it became Batangas' fifth city in September 2022.

Other trending destinations on Airbnb

Outside of the usual suspects, Filipinos are looking beyond tourism hotspots and are eyeing listings in Guagua in Pampanga, Unisan in Quezon, and Jala-jala in Rizal.

