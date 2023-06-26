Everything You Need to Know About Modern and Contemporary Art Festival 2023

(SPOT.ph) Theater shows, book fairs, art festivals, and bazaars—everything is back and happening bigger and better than before. Don't worry if you've missed out on previous art shows like the Art Fair in February or Art in the Park in March. You have another chance to find out the latest in the Philippine art scene through the Modern and Contemporary Art Festival, which is now in its second year, as it returns this July. It's happening at Fairmont Makati from July 28 to 30.

Here's what you need to know about MoCAF 2023:

The Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) showcases the country’s expanding art scene by featuring works from both modern masters and cutting-edge contemporary artists. It partners with established galleries that have been running for years and young galleries that are slowly making their mark in the industry. Art galleries from Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also set to participate in this year's MoCAF.

MoCAF 2023 Venue, Tickets, and Visitor Information

On its second run, MoCAF 2023 will be held at The Grand Ballroom of The Fairmont Makati on July 28 to 30. Tickets will be available on-site at the festival. Alternatively, should you want a quicker and more seamless experience on the day of, you can also purchase your festival tickets online. Entrance to the festival will cost P300 for a day pass which grants guests access to the exhibits, talks, and activities for that specific day. Make sure to book the right ticket date. Tickets cannot be returned nor exchanged for another exhibit day.

Here are the operating hours for the three-day festival:

July 28, Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 29 to July 30, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Participating Galleries and Artists

Art For Space

Art Lounge Manila

Art Toys PH

Art Underground

Artemis Art

Cartellino

DF Art Agency

Fundacio Sanso

Galerie Joaquin

Galerie Stephanie

Gallery Kogure

Kobayashi Gallery

Metro Gallery

Open Art Gallery

Paseo Gallery

Qube Gallery

R Gallery

Rojo Gallerie

Srisasanti Syndicate

Village Art Gallery

Vinyl on Vinyl

YOD Tokyo Editions

Ysobel Art Gallery

MoCAF will also present special exhibitions that will place prominent and rising figures of Philippine contemporary art in the spotlight. Artists like Katrina Cuenca, Daniel Dela Cruz, and Michael Cacnio will have exclusively made pieces for the festival. Distort Monsters, Doktor Karayom, Zuh Dai, Christian Tamondong, and Angelica So will also bring punk and sweetness through a group show. MoCAF Discoveries, a special exhibition dedicated to the country’s most promising creatives, will also return with 24 brand-new artists and 16 returning from last year’s roster. Completing the lineup is a show called Glass House which will focus on glass sculptures and highlight the masters of Philippine art.

MoCAF 2023 Dialogues and Art Talks

MoCAF will also be continuing its lecture series called MoCAF Dialogues. This will feature speakers from different sectors of the art community and inspiring discourses about pressing issues in the art scene.

Art and Community

Forgery and Certificates of Authenticity

Contemporary Art Trends

Economic Outlook and Art as Investment

Pre-Festival Events: MoCAF XP

To bring art to a younger and wider audience, MoCAF's organizers are launching MoCAF XP., a series of immersive pocket events every Saturday of July before the festival kicks off. Festival Director Colleen Wong describes the new initiative as “an opportunity to not just empower and inspire the youth but also give a chance for the ever-growing art community to flourish.”

MoCAF XP activities include a free entrance art bazaar at XCEPTION in Legazpi Village on July 1 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. This fair will feature prints, stickers, ceramics, paintings, accessories, and more from young Filipino creatives.

Aside from the Art Bazaar, there will also be two art workshops. July 8 will be the MoCAF x Art Caravan Painting Workshop, which is a free introductory painting workshop for budding creatives and art enthusiasts that'll release your inner artist. Register online, stat if you're interested in this all-inclusive free art workshop, as there are only limited slots. The painting class will be at Art Caravan in The Forum, Taguig, and will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

But if you can't make it on that day or if painting is not your preferred art expression, you can also head over to MoCAF x Commune Printmaking Workshop on July 15 at the Commune Café + Bar in Poblacion. This intensive workshop on the fundamentals of the art of print will cover everything you need to know about the art form and is just P300 inclusive of all art materials. Act fast and register online if you want to get in on the action, as there are only 20 slots for this activity.

Here's to a fun, art-filled July for everyone!

Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) runs from July 28 to 30 at The Grand Ballroom, Fairmont Makati, Raffles Drive, Makati City. Tickets, which are available online, cost P300 (day pass) For more information, visit MOCAF - Modern and Contemporary Art Festival's Facebook page.

