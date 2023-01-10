Eat + Drink What's New

Heads Up, Northies: Shake Shack's Shakin' in Your Area Soon

This is the brand's first location up north.

by Leana Vibal
A day ago
Shake Shack Board Up and Food
PHOTO BY Leana Vibal, Facebook/Shake Shack Philippines

(SPOT.ph) Ever since Shake Shack opened their stores here in our part of the world, many of us have been lining up at their branches hoping to get a taste of their juicy diner-style burgers and crinkle-cut fries. For so long, Shake Shack outposts have been favoring the South of Metro Manila, with most of its branches located in that general direction, i.e., Mandaluyong, BGC, Makati, Pasay, and Alabang. But brace yourselves, Northie Spotters. We're finally getting our own Shake Shack joint up north in SM North Edsa

Here's what we know about the upcoming Shake Shack in the north:

Located on the second floor of  SM North Edsa's Main Building, the Shake Shack board-up is teasing quite a big-sized spot in the mall. Albeit not as big as its biggest branch at the Mall of Asia, we're pretty sure this spot is going to be the next must-visit burger spot in the north.

Shake Shack Board Up
PHOTO BY Leana Vibal
Shake Shack board-up 1
PHOTO BY Leana Vibal
No news yet if this branch will be serving some exclusives or when it is going to open, but we're just glad northies will no longer have to travel far to sate their Shake Shack cravings. We mean, come on, who can resist Shake Shack's signature ShackBurger (P295/ single, P475/ double), paired with an order of Cheese Fries (P230) or their Shakes and Frozen Custards, especially the Manila-exclusive Ube Shake (P240).

Shake Shack Meal
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Shake Shack Philippines
For more information, visit Shake Shack Philippines' Facebook page.

