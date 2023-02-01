The Famous Mojos of Shakey's Are Making a Comeback to "All Stores"

(SPOT.ph) It was just a couple of months back that carb-crazed folks were met with the sad realization: Shakey's was noticeably serving less Mojos. With less branches serving the dish in more limited amounts, this signature side became more and more elusive. The pizza chain did make it a point to offer "Mojo Flavored Fries" last month (and TBH, the SPOT.ph team thinks they're great in their own right), but purists argue they're just not the same. Well, it seems the dark days are over in a sense. Shakey's just announced they'll be serving Mojos at all their stores again starting tomorrow, February 2!

Also read: Could Shakey's Mojo Flavored Fries Be Even Better Than the Original?

Make it a date again with the famous Mojos of the pizza chain:

"Thank you for your patience as we built up more supply of your favorite Mojos," Shakey's writes in a Facebook post published today, February 1. Yup, you can get your Mojos fix at "all Shakey's stores" again—cue carb-induced happiness and fried-spud hankerings solved. After all, the side dish is a fan favorite for its savory, subtly spiced breading and perfectly fluffy potato interior—great alongside their pizza or chicken, by itself or with one of their dips. Fingers crossed this continues to be the case for the long haul.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shakey's is a pizza chain from the U.S. that was founded in 1954. In the Philippines, they're best known not just for their pizza, but also their crispy-juicy fried chicken and Mojos.

See a list of Shakey's branches. For more information, check out Shakey's Philippines' Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW