Taste and Tell the Difference: Get Fresh Sushi and Sashimi at This New Spot in SM North

(SPOT.ph) If you're like us, you probably get hit by intense sushi and sashimi cravings at random times. Which means its likely you came across the cloud kitchen Taste & Tell during the lockdown, thanks to their massive range of sushi, sashimi, and maki bound to sate any hankering for Japanese eats. For the longest time, the brand has survived by taking takeout and delivery orders online and through food delivery services, as well as doing events catering through their Sushi Bar concept. And now they've finally opened their first brick-and-mortar spot right at SM North Edsa, The Block in Quezon City.

Here's what we think about Taste and Tell's take on sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese eats:

Taste & Tell's SM North outpost is pretty simple. It's hard to miss the green and white sign sprawled right by the entrace of The Block. With just around 25 to 30 seats, it's admittedly a small space but in a busy mall like SM North, seating doesn't matter as much, especially if you can eat the food on the go.

The other great thing about their location in SM North is that they have their own entrance. This allows for greater mobility for customers and an alternative path for delivery riders picking up orders. Additionally, this means customers can dine in Taste & Tell even if mall hours are already over.

Now let's get to the main act: there's a wide variety of sushi, sashimi, and maki on the menu at Taste & Tell. Fans of the brand will be familiar with most of the items on their outpost's counter as the lineup is mostly similar to their cloud kitchen—but look a little closer and you'll find a few delectable new treats.

Only at their branch, diners can grab rice bowls like Unagi Chahan (P320), Spicy Salmon Tataki (P595), or noodle dishes like Yakiudon (P425). They also have a selection of mains like Tempura Tendon (P380) and Chicken Nanban (P360). If you're in the mood for rolls, we recommend the SM North exclusives Spicy Tuna Hosomaki (P320/6 pieces), Taste & Tell Cali Roll (P360/6 pieces) and our personal favorite, the Crispy Sake Roll (P360/6 pieces).

To get the most bang for your buck, especially if you're looking to serve these Japanese eats to guests, you can try their Sushi Sets which range from P990 to P3,200, depending on the size. If you want to be extra and serve your sushi on an actual boat (yes, we asked, it really floats), you can order their Premium Sushi Boats at P1,299—or P2,799 if you want to keep the boat itself. Because again, it floats.

There are different sizes for the Sushi Boat. The smallest sushi boat you can buy includes two Tamago Mentaiko Aburi, six Spicy Salmon Hosomaki, two Vegetable Tempura, three Crispy Sake Rolls, three Prawn Tempura and six Taste &Tell Cali Rolls. In our opinion this can be good for up to three people—two if you and your eating partner are really hungry, or are in a strange contest of sorts.

We can't repeat it enough: there are a lot of sashimi, sushi, aburi trays, and other quick bites available at Taste & Tell, and you'd definitely be missing out on top-notch eats if you don't give this brand some love. So next time you find yourself in the north, hungry, craving something fishy and carby, head to Taste & Tell.

