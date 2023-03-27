SPOT.ph Roadtest: Your Childhood Fave Presto Peanut Butter Cookies Get a Chocolatey Upgrade

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) We don't remember all the things that happened in our childhood but one thing is for certain: our younger selves' happiness came in the shape of a hexagon prism-shaped box filled with Cream-O Premium cookies. While that still holds true for most of us, that soon may change for those who are loyal to Presto's peanut-butter sandwich cookies. We got word about Presto Premium—a chocolate-enveloped version of the famous treats that are available on the market. Of course, we had to get our hands on a box to see if this "premium" version can make us fall in love with the classic cookies any further.

Here's what we think about Presto Premium, the chocolate-covered version of the classic childhood snack:

Packaging

The Presto Premium, much like its sister Cream-O Premium, also comes in a hexagon prism-shaped box using the Presto green color. One of its charms is that not only does it have a more premium look than the regular plastic packaging, but it's also easily recognizable in supermarket aisles where there's an overwhelming selection of snacks.

Taste

Presto Premium is, simply put, the peanut butter cookie sandwiches of our childhood, but enveloped in chocolate. What we like about this upgrade is, of course, the flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter. It's Reese's Peanut Butter Cups' third-degree cousin: similar in some ways but more budget-friendly and with more bite.

Is it better than Reese's? Yes and no. Reese's is sweeter, saltier, and uses a better milk chocolate coating, but Presto Premium has a more distinctly Filipino peanut butter taste which, to us, is more nostalgic. After all, the cookie itself is the main reason you're buying Presto Premium in the first place—because, frankly speaking, if it were some other chocolate-coated cookie you didn't have an emotional attachment to, you would probably be second-guessing yourself if you should add it to your grocery cart or not.

Where to Buy + Price

A box of Presto Premium is a relatively new product that hasn't been distributed to most supermarkets and convenience stores. This is a statement that's backed up by our whole day of supermarket-hopping to hunt down this product. We went to three supermarkets and one gas station convenience store, only to find sweet, sweet success on our fifth try at a Puregold branch in the south.

We were able to buy a box of Presto Premium priced at P171.25 for a box of 12 Presto Premium packs. There are two pieces in each pack, totaling 24 pieces of Presto Premium per box.

The option to shop for it online wasn't available when we were looking for it. But in recent developments, you can now buy it via Universal Robina's Lazada flagship store where it's priced cheaper at P166 a box.

