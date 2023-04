Here's Your Guide to Open Restaurants This Holy Week (2023 Edition)

(SPOT.ph) It's the Holy Week, and while half of the country is out on vacation or practicing their faith, the other half—us included—is taking this time to spend time at home. We're relishing this rare instance when the Metro isn't bustling, but one common dilemma those staying in face is the lack of food options and restaurants open at this time. Well, we've got your back, Spotters. We've compiled the schedules of some of our favorite spots in and around Metro Manila this Holy Week. So in case you don't feel like cooking in the coming days, check out the operating hours of restaurants near you.

Here are the Metro Manila restaurants open on Holy Week:

Quezon City

Denny’s Eastwood

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 24/7

Dean & Deluca Vertis North

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dean & Deluca Scout Rallos

Maundy Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Mos Burger Robinsons Galleria

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MOS Burger Eastwood

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 24/7



MOS Burger Vertis North Food Truck

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manam SM Fairview

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mo' Cookies Robinsons Magnolia

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Eastwood

Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Italianni's Trinoma

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Robinsons Magnolia

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Good Friday:11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Italianni's UP Town Center

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Texas Roadhouse Robinsons Magnolia

Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

El Pollo Loco UP Town Center

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Tim Ho Wan SM North Edsa

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pasig

Yugen

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: CLOSED

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MOS Burger Vantage

Maundy Thursday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s Estancia

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ramen Yushoken Estancia

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Estancia

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Ginza Ortigas

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Mandaluyong

MOS Burger SM Megamall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8Cuts SM Megamall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mo' Cookies SM Megamall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ooma SM Megamall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Shangri La Plaza

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Shangri La Plaza

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

El Pollo Loco SM Megamall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Podium

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tim Ho Wan SM Megamall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

San Juan

8Cuts Promenade

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ooma Greenhills

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Greenhills

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Makati

Denny’s Ayala North Exchange

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marudori Salcedo

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m to 11 p.m.

Marudori Rockwell

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



CHICHA San Chen

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Good Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mendokoro Ramenba Salcedo

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mos Burger Glorietta

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Olive Garden Glorietta

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manam’s Mama Nams

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

8Cuts Salcedo

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

8Cuts Greenbelt

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

8Cuts Powerplant Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Manam Greenbelt

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manam Powerplant Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mo Cookies Glorietta

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mo Cookies Powerplant Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ooma Salcedo

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ooma Powerplant Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ooma Greenbelt

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Italianni's Glorietta

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Italianni's Greenbelt

Maundy Thursday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Italianni's Shops at Ayala Triangle Gardens

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Italianni's Ayala North Exchange

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Texas Roadhouse Greenbelt

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



El Pollo Loco Glorietta

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Ginza Makati

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Rockwell

Maundy Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Salcedo

Maundy Thursday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Rada

Maundy Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Greenbelt

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Tim Ho Wan Glorietta 3

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Taguig

Denny’s One Maridien

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Denny’s Vista Mall Global South

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Denny’s McKinley

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s Uptown

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 24/7

Mendokoro Ramenba MITSUKOSHI BGC

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mos Burger BGC Food truck

Maundy Thursday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Good Friday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8Cuts Serendra

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Manam Uptown BGC

Maundy Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Manam BGC (Seven NEO)

Maundy Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mo Cookies Uptown BGC

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ooma BGC

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Bonifacio High Street

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Italianni's Mckinley

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Italianni's Uptown Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Uptown Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



El Pollo Loco McKinley

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ginza BGC

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Wildflour Cafe + Bakery BGC

Maundy Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Uptown

Maundy Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tim Ho Wan Uptown Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pasay



Denny’s Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s NAIA Terminal 3

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 24/7

Denny’s NAIA Terminal 2

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 24/7

Mendokoro Ramenba MOA Square

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Olive Garden Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8Cuts Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manam SM Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mo' Cookies Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Newport

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Italianni's S Maison

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday:11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse S Maison

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

El Pollo Loco My South Hall S Maison

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Tim Ho Wan SM Mall of Asia

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manila

Denny’s Robinsons Midtown

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mos Burgers Midtown

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mo Cookies Robinsons Place Manila

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Robinsons Midtown

Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Midtown

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Tim Ho Wan Robinsons Ermita

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Muntinlupa

Mendokoro Ramenba Molito

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ramen Yushoken Molito

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mos Burgers Alabang Town Center

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8Cuts Alabang Town Center

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manam Molito

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manam Festival Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mo Cookies Alabang Town Center

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ooma Molito

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Filinvest

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Alabang Town Center

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

El Pollo Loco Alabang Town Center

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wildflour Cafe + Bakery Alabang

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Tim Ho Wan Alabang Town Center

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Las Pinas

Italianni's Evia

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Evia

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Paranaque

Texas Roadhouse Okada

Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



El Pollo Loco Okada

Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are the restaurants open on Holy Week outside Metro Manila:

Denny’s Vista Mall Sta. Rosa

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 24/7

Ramen Yushoken Cebu

Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Manam SM Baguio

Maundy Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Italianni's Davao

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Italianni's Vista Mall

Maundy Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Italianni's Marquee Mall

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Italianni's Ayala Cebu

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Tim Ho Wan SM Seaside Cebu

Maundy Thursday: CLOSED

Good Friday: CLOSED

Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*This list will be updated once more restaurants announce their Holy Week schedules.

