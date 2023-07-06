This Ortigas Hotel's Giving Veggies the Superstar Treatment This July

(SPOT.ph) There are plenty of stereotypes surrounding plant-based dining—from the notion that it's by nature flavorless, to the idea that it's limited to salads. But neither of these examples are true—a point you'll get to see for yourself this July at The Westin Manila. The Ortigas hotel's stepping up their veggie game this month with a one-night only, plant-based four-course dinner (complete with wine!) on July 11, plus limited-edition plant-based eats at their resident buffet this month, in collaboration with Chef Mimi Vergara-Tupas from Davao!

Check out the plant-based dishes and upcoming dinner at The Westin Manila:

The Westin Manila's doing collaborations with chefs from all around in a new series dubbed CuiSCENE. This first edition is one that celebrates the power of plants, for which they've flown in Chef Mimi Vergara-Tupas of Davao's Made Simple and Clean Café to come up with a range of special dishes you can try at the hotel this month.

"There are no bad vegetables," Vergara-Tupas tells us at the media launch of their plant-based offerings with Westin. The chef explores the many ways you can cook with plants at her restaurant in Davao, and isn't afraid to put veggies at the forefront—a fresh breath of air as opposed to those who prefer to sneak veggies into dishes stereotypically non-veg associated dishes. "Vegetables are always the star of my dishes," she shares in a statement, admitting she's at her most "inspired and creative" when surrounded by "the best produce." "All my creations are built on these pillars: simple, beautiful, and vegetable-forward."

The highlight of the collab is the special four-course dinner to be held on July 11. Featured are small and big plates that showcase Chef Mimi's approach to plant-based cooking, plus pours of biodynamic wines (in their "wild," funky glory!) to bring out the earthiness of the veg.

Chef Mimi and her team have come up with quite the lineup here—one that points to the versatility of veggies. You'll be noshing on an amuse-bouche course of Cheese, Olives & Pates (with their Mushroom Pate, Seed Pate, and plant-based Herbed Cream Cheese) as a starter; and a duo of the comforting yet wholesome Watercress Soup and refreshing Panzanella Salad to follow.

From there, they go the more alluring direction with the likes of the Burnt Tomatoes with Plant-Based Ricotta, whose way of marrying of smoky, juicy, and creamy worlds is just the thing to transition you into your main. That main, of course, is the big gun that is the trio of Mushroom Scallops, or king oyster mushrooms cut and cooked so as to resemble scallops; Forest Mushrooms, a haven-on-a-plate of enoki, shimeji, shiitake, and portobello mushrooms arranged to resemble its namesake; and the crisp-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside Enoki Bouquet.

Vergara-Tupas has also fashioned a range of special plant-based eats available at the hotel's Seasonal Tastes buffet until July 31. This includes their Watercress Soup; vibrant salads like the Mushroom Adlai Salad and Asian Salad with Fish Tofu & Sambal Matah; umami-rich numbers like the Tempeh Mushroom Grainbowl and Roasted Tofu & Veg Skewers with Cauli Rice & Tzatziki Sauce; a simple but satisfying Pesto Pizza; and a Rosemary Olive Oil Cake for dessert. There's also going to be a demo class on July 8 in case you're looking to try your hands at plant-based cooking in your own kitchen!

Ready to make your reservations? Go ahead and give The Westin Manila a call at 8256-2020; you can also send an email to westinmanila@westin.com.

The Westin Manila is a five-star premium hotel in Ortigas.

