Go on a Southern European Journey at This Swanky New Spot at The Podium

(SPOT.ph) When it comes to European cuisine, restaurants often only focus on a specific country. You have places that do Spanish, Italian, or French. We seldom see a place that serves up mixture of all three plus more—much less one that does so while wrapped up in a luxurious dining atmosphere. Which is why the rare gem that is Bom Gosto!, a new venture of the Vikings Group, should be on your list.

Led by Chef Chele Gonzalez' AdViChe F&B Solutions, Bom Gosto! is the place to go if you want to go on a culinary journey across the Atlantic to the Mediterranean Sea.

Experience a range of flavors at this European restaurant in Ortigas

If you think the place looks familiar, hint hint, it is. Located on the third floor of The Podium in Mandaluyong, Bom Gosto's home was previously known to be La Vita Ristorante Italiano which was also part of the Vikings Group's foray into non-buffet dining.

Entering the premises will make you think of the sleek and chic dining spots in European countries, complete with that warm and inviting lighting they all seem to have. To your left is a deli display with various cold cuts and cheeses as well as the catch of the day—all of which prompt your taste buds to feel excited for what's to come.

One glance at the menu will tell you the story that Bom Gosto wants to tell. Think of sunset dinner cruises along the Seine, or perhaps a romantic evening with steak and wine—all of which are perfectly captured in the flavors you are about to experience.

Start your Southern Europe journey with the Moules Marienières (P590), sailor-style scallops cooked in white wine, butter, and shallots, and served with crispy fries. Joining the seafood club is the Gambas Al Ajillo (P790), thick and juicy tiger prawns smothered in olive oil, garlic, and chili. In case you prefer an Italian-leaning bite, try the Insalata Di Pomodori con Consistenza di Parmigiano (P320), a fresh tomato salad with parmiagiano-reggiano in varying textures—namely blended into a mouse and baked into a crisp parmesan chip.

As for the main course, the Whole Fish "Catch of the Day" (P1,350)—with its regular rotation of Red Snapper, White Snapper, and Lapu-Lapu—can be considered the highlight of your dining experience. The natural taste of the fish shines as it's cooked simply with olive oil, garlic, and vinegar. On the bottom are potatoes flavored by the fish. Finally, a sprinkling of parsley makes for an aromatic bite. It also pairs well with the Insalata Di Pomodori con Consistenza di Parmigiano and a glass of white wine to keep it company.

Carnivores need not worry as Bom Gusto also caters to your meat-loving tendencies. The Rib Eye (P1,990/450g or P3,550/900g) is sliced into bite-sized portions perfect for sharing. It's cooked in olive oil and served with well-seasoned potatoes. While some prefer to have the sauce on the side, we recommend drizzling the jus straight into the meat for added flavor. Now, if it's something on the heavier you want to go for (and we mean, if you're looking for rice), then the Paella Marisco (P790) might be for you. The Spanish rice dish is cooked in squid ink and topped with seasonal seafood and paprika.

And of course, no dining experience is complete without a sweet treat. Get yourself the Torrija de Chocolate (P310), a sumptuous chocolate dessert from Spain that has caramelized brioche soaked in milk and sugar. At first glance, you'd think that the dessert is a sponge cake doused in chocolate given the look and texture of the brioche but you'd find yourself surprised and going for more after the first bite. The brioche itself is moist but not soggy; similar to what you'd expect from French Toast.

Should you want a palate cleanser after that burst of flavor you've just experienced, a great way to end the afternoon or night is the Bomboloni (P290). Originating from Italy, the doughnut is filled with a lemon custard and dusted with powdered sugar for a tart, sweet, and filling bite.

Like most adventures, dining at Bom Gosto! isn't a one-time bout, there's always room for new discoveries and new memories that you can have at this corner spot in The Podium.

Photos by Hans Fausto

