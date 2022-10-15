Eat + Drink What's New

Chicken Inasal Makes Taste Atlas' Best in the World List, Flexing Filipino Food Supremacy

It's part of a six-way tie for second place.

6 hours ago
Inasal World Top 5 Chicken Dish Taste Atlas
PHOTO BY shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) Bacolod City's culinary gift to the rest of the Philippines, inasal, has made the top chicken dishes in the World according to Taste Atlas, the same foodie resource that heaped praises on tortang talong, sisig and adobo.

Chicken Inasal was among six dishes from around the world that got a score of 4.6 in Taste Atlas' poll, where Portuguese roast chicken was on top with 4.7. Inasal is number 5 on the list, based on the website's audience rating.

Aida's in Bacolod's Manokan Country has the best inasal in the Philippines, according to Taste Atlas readers. In case you're there, don't forget to order the kansi and grilled oysters if they're freshly delivered.

What makes chicken inasal so good?

Taste Atlas cited the marinade for chicken inasal that makes it sweet, sour, spicy and fragrant all at the same time. Chicken cuts are soaked in vinegar, lemongrass, and ginger before they are grilled on top of charcoals while basted with annato-infused oil.

Unlike other Filipino roasted chicken dishes, inasal is served with chicken oil to pour over garlic rice (two cups, please) and a side of toyomansi and siling labuyo for dipping.

Latest Stories

