You Can Still Catch Everything Everywhere All At Once + The Whale at These Cinemas

(SPOT.ph) Oscars season is over but hype for great films is forever. Haven't had the chance to watch nominated films Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale yet? Starting March 15, you can catch screenings of the Academy awarded films at selected theaters in the Metro. Prefer a more intimate viewing experience? Micro-theatre Cinema '76 in Tomas Morato is also screening both moving pictures.

Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once

Cinema '76 Tomas Morato

Power Plant Cinema

SM Cinema Aura

SM Cinema S’ Maison

SM Cinema Mall of Asia

SM Cinema Megamall

SM Cinema North Edsa

SM Cinema The Podium

This film scored 11 nominations, nine of which it bagged—the most for any film nominated at the 95th Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her performance, making her the first Asian woman to hold the Oscar, while co-star Ke Huy Quan took home Best Supporting Actor. Best Supprting Actress went to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also won technical awards such as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers, and the grand prize of Best Picture.

Where to watch The Whale

The psychological drama film on family, identity, and relationships helmed by Darren Aronofsky won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling shared among Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley. The Whale brought Brendan Fraser his first nomination for Best Actor, which he also won. Deservedly so.

Cinema '76 Tomas Morato

SM Cinema Mall of Asia

SM Cinema Megamall

SM Cinema North Edsa