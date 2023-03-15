Entertainment Movies, Music, TV

You Can Still Catch Everything Everywhere All At Once + The Whale at These Cinemas

by Clara Rosales
9 hours ago
everything everywhere all at once michelle yeoh the whale brendan fraser
PHOTO BY A24

(SPOT.ph) Oscars season is over but hype for great films is forever. Haven't had the chance to watch nominated films Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale yet? Starting March 15, you can catch screenings of the Academy awarded films at selected theaters in the Metro. Prefer a more intimate viewing experience? Micro-theatre Cinema '76 in Tomas Morato is also screening both moving pictures.

Also read:
Everything, Everywhere, Snubs + More: Here Are the Highlights of the 95th Oscars
PSA: Here's Where You Can Stream Triangle of Sadness + More Oscar Best Film Nominees

Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Cinema '76 Tomas Morato
  • Power Plant Cinema
  • SM Cinema Aura
  • SM Cinema S’ Maison
  • SM Cinema Mall of Asia
  • SM Cinema Megamall
  • SM Cinema North Edsa
  • SM Cinema The Podium

This film scored 11 nominations, nine of which it bagged—the most for any film nominated at the 95th Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her performance, making her the first Asian woman to hold the Oscar, while co-star Ke Huy Quan took home Best Supporting Actor. Best Supprting Actress went to Jamie Lee Curtis.

EEAAO winners with Oscars
That's seven out of 11.
PHOTO BY Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Also read: Ke Huy Quan Dropped the Most Wholesome Shoutout to His Mom at the Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once also won technical awards such as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers, and the grand prize of Best Picture.

Also read: How to Fight Using Butt Plugs? Learn From the Martial Artists Behind Both Everything Everywhere All at Once and Shang-Chi

Where to watch The Whale

The psychological drama film on family, identity, and relationships helmed by Darren Aronofsky won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling shared among Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley. The Whale brought Brendan Fraser his first nomination for Best Actor, which he also won. Deservedly so. 

  • Cinema '76 Tomas Morato
  • SM Cinema Mall of Asia
  • SM Cinema Megamall
  • SM Cinema North Edsa
Read more stories about

Everything Everywhere All At Once The Whale Cinema 76 Sm Cinemas Cinemas
