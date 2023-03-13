PSA: Here's Where You Can Stream Triangle of Sadness + More Oscar Best Film Nominees

(SPOT.ph) The 95th Academy Awards are officially over. Whether your pick took home the Oscars or not, this year's roster of Best Picture nominees merits a watch. Apart from Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh and Dolly de Leon's stellar acting in Triangle of Sadness, there's plenty more performances and stories worth streaming.

We know you're hard-pressed for time, so we listed down the platforms carrying the movies so you can watch on the go, while waiting on an appointment, or even on a long flight.

Here's where to stream Best Picture nominees for the 2023 Oscars:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Where to stream: Netflix

This German-language anti-war film directed by Edward Berger stars Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, and Devid Striesow. It follows German soldier Paul Bäumer, played by Felix Kammerer, as he encounters the harrowing realities of war.

The Banshees of Insherin

Where to stream: Disney+

Friendships are tried in this tragicomedy film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lads nearing the end of their life-long friendship. Director Martin McDonagh also wrote and co-produced the production.

Elvis

Where to stream: HBO Go

This biographical film on Elvis Presley stars Austin Butler as the titular character supported by an ensemble cast comprising Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Luke Bracey, with Baz Luhrmann at the helm.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Where to stream: HBO Go

Where do we even start? Actors Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis navigate life's trials and tribulations sandwiched between epic martial arts scenes across multiple universes. You're just going to have watch the film to understand directors' Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert madness.

Top Gun: Maverick

Where to stream: HBO Go

Tom Cruise is back as Maverick for the sequel to the original Top Gun release in 1986. In the 2022 continuation, Maverick must come to terms with the past while trying to lead younger Top Gun recruits—including the son of his deceased best friend, played by Miles Teller.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, and makes several references to the original film.

Triangle of Sadness

Where to watch: Prime Video

It's a celebrity couple aboard a luxury cruise alongside equally wealthy passengers. What could possibly go wrong? Everything, apparently.

The satirical film stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson, and debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to an eight-minute standing ovation. De Leon also bagged her first Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for this film.

Women Talking

Where to stream: Prime Video

Women in a closed-off religious colony unveil the horrifying secret of men within their community. The revelation sows discord among its members.

Based on a 2018 novel of the same name, the drama film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, and Ben Whishaw.

More Oscars films to watch

Check out the other films outside the Best Picture category that made waves among audiences and cinephiles.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Where to stream: Disney+

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Where to stream: Netflix