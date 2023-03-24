Maria Clara and Ibarra, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers + More Exciting Titles Coming to Netflix This April

(SPOT.ph) It feels as though March was never going to end. But as we hit the last few days of the month, it's time to look forward to what's coming up. We're keeping our fingers crossed that April brings in a lot of good vibes and happy times especially since it is officially summer! In case the heat gets a little too much, and you just want to stay home instead of heading out on trips and getaways, here are 10 sizzling hot series and movies slated to come out on Netflix this April.

Put these 10 Netflix series and films on your watch list for March 2023:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Movie)

Release Date: April 19

Get giddy and feel the nostalgia as '90s favorite TV Show Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, makes a direct-to-streaming comeback 30 years later! Catch your favorite rangers—yes, the OG cast is returning— as they fight Rita Repulsa once more and rekindle that team magic they once had as they try to become the heroes this new world needs.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Maria Clara at Ibarra (Series)

Release Date: April 14

GMA's hit teleserye Maria Clara at Ibarra is debuting on Netflix. About a month after the hit show went off the air, viewers now have the chance to relive the adventures of Klay, as she navigates the complex world of the Spanish-era Philippines while inside Jose Rizal's novel Noli Me Tangere. Catch Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Dennis Trillo, and Julie Anne San Jose in this modern-day retelling of the Filipino classic.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 (Series)

Release Date: April 15

Relive some of the major moments in 2017 pop culture history as Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 finally drops on Netflix. In this season, the aftermath of Kim Kardashian's robbery fiasco in Paris is at the center of all the family drama. Get the ultimate throwback feels as you follow the famous Kardashian-Jenner sibs in the going ons of their lives six years back!

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Chupa (Movie)

Release Date: April 7

Get your mind out of the gutter! This kid-friendly film focuses on the adventures of a lonely boy who befriends a mythical creature—a young chupacabra— hiding on his grandfather's ranch. One of this film's producers is Chris Columbus, who is known for directing many classic children's movies like Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Mrs. Doubtfire, all with his signature child-like magical vibe.

How to Get Rich (Series)

Release Date: April 18

TBH, when we saw this on the Netflix timeline for April, you know we immediately set an alert for when it comes out because, DUH, who doesn't want to get rich? This docu-series follows Finance expert Ramit Sethi as works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives. You wouldn't want to miss the chance to learn the secrets to making your money work for you, instead of you working for money.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Queenmaker (Series)

Release Date: April 14

This Korean drama follows Hwang Do-Hee (Kim Hee-Ae) as a powerful manager for a strategic planning team, a.k.a., a fixer, as she uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer's run to become the mayor of Seoul. But behind this seemingly good intention is a dark motive to take down her former employer. NGL, the first time we watched this trailer, it gave us serious Scandal-Olivia Pope vibes. 10/10 would watch just for the Olivia Pope parallels.

BEEF (Series)

Release Date: April 6

Did anyone else feel confused with the trailer? We sure did but TBH, it just made us want to watch it more. BEEF is a mini-series that follow two strangers—a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur—as they embark on a feud that brings out their darkest impulses following a road rage incident. This series stars comedian Ali Wong in what could be her darkest role to date.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hunger (Movie)

Release Date: April 8

What is up with dark movies and fine dining these days? First, we got The Menu and The Bear, and now, Netflix is dropping Hunger. Running in the same vein as these other movies centered on the dark side of the culinary world, this Thai movie follows a talented young street food cook who pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef. What dark secrets of fine dining will she/we learn? We have to watch to find out.

A Tourist's Guide to Love (Movie)

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Release Date: April 21

If you're a rom-com fan and you see Rachael Leigh Cook in the cast, you immediately keep it on your watchlist. So then do just that with A Tourist's Guide to Love. Here we find our favorite romantic comedy leading lady playing a newly single travel executive who goes to Vietnam to understand more about the country's travel industry. There she meets her free-spirited guide, played by the gorgeous Scott Ly. Catch Ly and Cook as they go off the beaten path to discover the beauty of new beginnings, life, and love.

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Series)

Release Date: April 27

In the second season of Sweet Tooth, we pick up where we left off with our adorable hybrid Gus. Here we find Gus and his fellow hybrids held captive by the Last Men to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must dig deep and find new strength as he tries to uncover the origins of The Great Crumble.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Missed out on previous Netflix guides? We got you covered:

You Season 4, The Glory Part 2, a Shadow and Bone Sequel + More Thrills to Watch on Netflix This March

10 Exciting Titles Coming to Netflix This February

10 Exciting Titles Coming to Netflix This January

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.