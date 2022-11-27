The Multiverse Is Here: All the Marvel Titles to Look Forward to in 2023

(SPOT.ph) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four to a close. However—resisting the urge to turn into a Professor Hulk-sized nerd and ramble about how all the phase’s films connect and are building up to a world war with Wakanda, the emergence of various different Avengers sub-teams, and how it was Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror behind everything all along—we’re going to take the more socially acceptable approach and just list off what’s in store in the next year of Marvel.

After all, we now have day-one access to Disney+ content here in the Philippines, which will make it easier to keep up with the release dates of both the movies and streaming series. Now, let’s turn our Eye of Agamotto’s to the future and see what Marvel Studios is dropping in 2023.

Here are the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and series dropping in 2023:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Movie)

When it drops: February 2023

Both 2023 and Phase Five kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third Ant-Man film looks to be taking a step away from the heist shenanigans of the first two films, as it puts our heroes up against one of the Avengers’ most infamous (and deadliest) foes from the comics, Kang the Conqueror. For continuity buffs, the film will pay off some of the multiverse concepts introduced in the series Loki and will also set up the imminent multiversal war that’s bound to happen in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But, for fans of little old Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), you may want to brace yourself as he and his now grown-up daughter Cassie take on their most dangerous mission yet.

Secret Invasion (Series)

When it drops: Spring 2023

Continuing the trend of darker tones, Secret Invasion is described to be a nerve-wracking political thriller centered on the government taking on an unknowable threat of alien shapeshifters. The comic storyline this series is based on floated the idea, “What if your favorite superheroes were actually aliens in disguise this whole time?” While the series won’t be incorporating the A-listers like Iron Man, Thor, or Captain Marvel, there will undoubtedly still be major reveals and shocking twists with the cast of characters featuring Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and newcomers like Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Much like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this conspiracy thriller could change what we think we know about the MCU and set the stage for what’s to come.

What If…? Season 2 (Series)

The trailer for What If...? Season 1.

When it drops: Spring 2023

The animated anthology-ish series What If…? is an underrated title within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode revisits previous entries of the franchise and asks the question, “What if things went down a little bit differently?” This approach has led to some introspective and character-defining stories, like “What if Doctor Strange lost Christine in the accident instead?” and “What if Wakanda waged war on the rest of the world?” while also mixing in some more crazy concepts like “What if Ultron won?” and “What if the Marvel Universe was overrun with a zombie virus?” Fun stuff that these kinds of series were built for! Season 2 drops next year and promises even more playful approaches to more recent entries like Shang-Chi and No Way Home.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Movie)

When it drops: May 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn may now be the head of DC Studios, but he’s still fixing to wrap up the Guardians’ first trilogy in what is sure to be an emotional final chapter. That’s right, Gunn has repeatedly emphasized that this will be the final film featuring “this iteration” of the Guardians of the Galaxy roster. What does that entail? Who knows, other than Gunn himself? All we can glean is that the state of the universe will look a whole lot different after the Guardians go up against Rocket’s creator, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), and their most powerful member from the comics, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

Echo (Series)

When it drops: Summer 2023

Is there an Echo on this list or is it just us? Kidding, of course. For those already up to date with the Hawkeye series that launched on Disney+, Alaqua Cox’s deaf mobster and assassin Maya Lopez will be continuing her mafia revenge arc over onto her own spin-off series. Even with an appearance in a previous MCU installment, this might be Marvel’s most under-the-radar character to receive their own title series since, well, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The character of Echo in the comics has mostly played in a supporting capacity to the likes of Hawkeye and Daredevil, so we’ll see how the character shines as a leading character come the middle of next year. Speaking of Daredevil, tune into this one, horn-head fans! Charlie Cox’s fan-favorite Matt Murdock will be reappearing in this series, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin for the first time since their Netflix series’ finale in 2018.

The Marvels (Movie)

When it drops: July 2023

The ‘90s setting of the 2019 Captain Marvel film was considered “retro” by most audiences, despite being only 20 years removed from the present day. Yet, here we are in 2022, and 2019 feels just as “retro” and distant from today as the ‘90s were to 2019. Why is that? Perhaps, in regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s due to the thousands (we’re exaggerating) of heroes and villains that have been introduced in the past couple of years—two of whom are “Marvels” themselves.

Rant aside, next July, we’ll finally see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel be teamed up with Disney+’s teen superhero Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and be reunited with her former Lieutenant Trouble, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who has since gained superpowers during the events of WandaVision—and is probably going by “Blue Marvel” now, we guess. A lot of star power in this picture. Literally.

Loki Season 2 (Series)

The mid-season sneak peak of Loki's first season.

When it drops: Summer 2023

The first season of Loki introduced to the MCU concepts such as branching timelines, multiversal variants, and Nexus Events, on top of setting up Kang the Conqueror and all-out multiversal war. We think it’s safe to say this is one of the essential titles going into the Multiverse Saga and its culminating film, Avengers: Secret Wars. However, we’re more excited to catch up on the time-hopping adventures of this Loki variant just to see Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino bicker across the multiverse for another six episodes. And we just know Miss Minutes is up to something even nastier in the second season, too.

Ironheart (Series)

When it drops: Fall 2023

Fans of Riri Williams’ (Dominique Thorne) debut in the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will only have to wait about a year for the character’s return to the screen, but it’ll be worth the wait, as Ironheart strikes back as a leading character! The young genius inventor will be back in her own Disney+ series, which will undoubtedly adapt the character’s origin story from the comics. We’ll get to learn more about the family that she mentioned in the film, but more excitingly, we’ll see what sort of Ironheart suit she comes up with, without the help of Wakandan tech. Thorne stood strong in a battle of snark with Danai Gurira’s General Okoye, so the series should be in good hands.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Series)

When it drops: Winter 2023

Closing out the year, Kathryn Hahn will be returning as the sassy and nosey neighbor from WandaVision, Agatha Harkness. As the infamous witch, Hahn brought an immeasurable level of charisma to the otherwise emotional nine-episode series and has remained a standout supporting character of Phase Four, right up there alongside Benedict Wong’s Wong, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, and Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn “Two N’s, One Y, But It’s Not Where You Think” King.

While the series is still a ways away, we do know that WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer will be writing and producing the series and that Aubrey Plaza will be making her MCU debut in the title as well. Hahn v. Plaza? We can’t wait.

