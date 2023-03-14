Got a Job Invite from Globe? It Could Be a Scam

(SPOT.ph) Got a recruitment invite from Globe? Double check first if it came from the company as recruitment scams proliferate online, the telco provider said.

Official photos from Globe Telecom are being altered to deceive job seekers into sharing sensitive information, it said in a March 9 statement. This includes work-from-home job offers to college freshmen and editing photos to make it seem like legitimate employees are offering jobs with a salary of P35,000.

How to avoid online job scams, according to Globe

“Always verify the authenticity of [the] the information you see on social media because scams abound online. Refrain from sharing personal or financial information until you have verified the legitimacy of any job offer you receive. Remember that your personal information may be used by fraudsters to access your online accounts, including your e-wallets or bank accounts,” said Globe Chief Privacy Officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida.

Be vigilant when dealing with online job postings and unsolicited job offers online, including chat apps, Globe said. Avoid clicking on suspicious links, too, it said.

