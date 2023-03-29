News + Explainer Adulting

How to Avoid Heatstroke Now That Dry Season Is Here

by Pia Regalado
13 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Drinking water
ILLUSTRATOR Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) It's getting hot in here, literally. Now that the dry season is here and El Niño is coming, it's best to know how to keep your body cool so you can avoid heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.

Heatstroke happens when the body overheats to 40 degrees Celsius or higher, usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or physical exhaustion, according to Mayo Clinic. It is common during summer, or during the dry season in the Philippines. 

Also read: Climate Crisis Is Real: 10 Worst Weather Events in 2022 (So Far)

What causes heatstroke and other illnesses?

These could cause heatstroke and other illnesses:

  • Prolonged exposure to high temperatures
  • Exhausting activities in warm weather
  • Weak immune system
  • High humidity
  • Obesity
  • Chronic alcoholism

What are the symptoms of heat-related illnesses?

How would you know if someone is experiencing heat-related illnesses? Look out for these signs:

  • Sweating heavily
  • Exhaustion or fatigue
  • Dizziness or light-headedness
  • Blacking out or feeling dizzy when standing
  • Weak but fast pulse
  • Feeling of nausea
  • Vomiting
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

How to Avoid Heat-Related Illnesses

The Department of Health and PAGASA have tips on how to protect yourself during the dry season:

  • If you can, avoid going out between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the heat is at its peak
  • Limit the time you spend outdoors
  • If going out during the day is a must, wear a cap or hat, or use an umbrella to provide shade
  • Schedule heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day, when temperatures are lower
  • Drink at least eight glasses of water a day to rehydrate
  • Don't stay too long inside your vehicle if it is under direct sunlight
  • When exercising, always bring water and rest in between sessions to avoid over-exhausting the body
  • Avoid tea, coffee, soda, or alcohol which could cause dehydration

Also read: Sunscreen Explained: Which SPF to Buy + Why It's a Daily Must-Have

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Health Heatstroke Doh Summer Dry Season Spot News And Explainer
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories