How to Avoid Heatstroke Now That Dry Season Is Here

(SPOT.ph) It's getting hot in here, literally. Now that the dry season is here and El Niño is coming, it's best to know how to keep your body cool so you can avoid heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.

Heatstroke happens when the body overheats to 40 degrees Celsius or higher, usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or physical exhaustion, according to Mayo Clinic. It is common during summer, or during the dry season in the Philippines.

What causes heatstroke and other illnesses?

These could cause heatstroke and other illnesses:

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures

Exhausting activities in warm weather

Weak immune system

High humidity

Obesity

Chronic alcoholism

What are the symptoms of heat-related illnesses?

How would you know if someone is experiencing heat-related illnesses? Look out for these signs:

Sweating heavily

Exhaustion or fatigue

Dizziness or light-headedness

Blacking out or feeling dizzy when standing

Weak but fast pulse

Feeling of nausea

Vomiting

How to Avoid Heat-Related Illnesses

The Department of Health and PAGASA have tips on how to protect yourself during the dry season:

If you can, avoid going out between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the heat is at its peak

Limit the time you spend outdoors

If going out during the day is a must, wear a cap or hat, or use an umbrella to provide shade

Schedule heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day, when temperatures are lower

Drink at least eight glasses of water a day to rehydrate

Don't stay too long inside your vehicle if it is under direct sunlight

When exercising, always bring water and rest in between sessions to avoid over-exhausting the body

Avoid tea, coffee, soda, or alcohol which could cause dehydration

