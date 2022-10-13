Sunscreen Explained: Which SPF to Buy + Why It's a Daily Must-Have

(SPOT.ph) A fun day out in the city usually requires weapons of choice. For many, it’s a comfy pair of sneakers and a cute dress with pockets. For others, all they need is a digital wallet to get by, while some wield a reservation to the new restaurant. They have one thing in common: they all need sunscreen but they probably didn’t think much of it when they forgot to put some on before leaving the house.

While SPF is integrated into many cosmetic products to deliver a beautiful glow and skin protection, it’s important to realize that building a sun barrier is less aesthetic and more actual healthcare. Not nearly enough people talk about the potential damage sun exposure can cause, leading many to believe that sunscreen is an optional step that can be skipped on lazy days.

Thing is, you actually need sunscreen daily, but information on why you need it is scattered all over. There’s a lot of science that goes behind skin healthcare, so we’ve pooled resources to explain the very basics of it.

Also read:

10 Matte Sunscreens Perfect for Oily Skin

10 Face Sunscreens You Can Get Delivered



What is SPF in sunscreen?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, SPF, or sun protection factor, is “a measure of how much solar energy UV radiation is required to produce sunburn on protected skin relative to the amount of solar energy required to produce sunburn on unprotected skin.”

TLDR; the higher the SPF value, the better sun protection a sunscreen or sunblock provides. Products in the market offer as low as SPF 8 up to SPF 100. The general consensus is SPF 30 with 98% protection rate is enough, provided that you apply it every two hours. SPF 50 and even SPF 100 protection is only marginally better at 99%, so for a cost-efficient choice, opt for the bottle of SPF 30.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

No, wearing SPF 100 in the morning and calling it a day won’t work. You have to reapply. You need at least two to three fingers worth just for your face.

Let’s talk about skin

This skin—your body’s largest organ—is your first line of defense against the elements, properly furnished with the right tools to keep you warm, cool you down, and even tell you if something’s up with your health. The beauty industry pays extra mind to facial skin, but your skin everywhere else is just as important, even if it seems less sensitive.

Protecting you from bacteria and harm and keeping your body together are the skin’s main purpose for existence, so it only makes sense to take care of it. There’s no point in heading out to war in the city with a pelted armor, especially if you’re offered the opportunity to repair it. Naturally, you’d want to build up defense before anything ever hits you.

Skin functions the same way. It’s brilliant in that it can repair itself as needed, but sun exposure can wear down unprotected skin in the sneakiest of ways, lending it weak in its pursuit to protect you. It’s instinct to enjoy a bright, sunny day out, but don’t leave your skin high and dry.

UVA, UVB, and broad spectrum protection

There’s a spectrum of rays present in sunlight, the most damaging ones falling under the ultraviolet umbrella. One is mostly left in the atmosphere, and you should only really be worried about the other two that find their way to Earth—UVA and UVB.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

We know B comes second, but it’s actually the first type of UV ray most sunscreens are equipped to protect against. UVB rays are the culprit to blame for sunburn and prolonged exposure can lead to a variety of skin cancers, even melanoma.

Prolonged exposure to UVA rays causes premature aging and can also contribute to the formation of skin cancer. It penetrates deeper than UVB and there’s more of it in a ray of sunlight: There are approximately 500 times more UVA rays in sunlight than UVB rays, according to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, so you need a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects you against both types. Look for at least PA+++ when out shopping.

Is the sun really that bad?

Sun damage occurs when UV light causes DNA change at a cellular level. It might not seem like much after one day out at the beach, but the effects compound, leading to weakened skin in the long run. Yes, all skin eventually sags and wrinkles with age and it’s perfectly normal as wisdom accumulates over the years, but it’s also a peek into your physical health condition.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Photoaging, photodamage, or even solar damage—it doesn’t matter what you call it— will inevitably occur as we go about our daily lives exposed to the sun. The most anyone can do is slather on a good helping of sunscreen and reapply as directed to serve as a shield against harmful UV rays.

Sun damage manifests in a variety of ways such as wrinkled or dark, almost burned skin, to a drastic change in color and texture on select areas of skin. Older individuals will often find tiny brown dots on their skin, called liver spots, as an effect of sun exposure over long periods of time. While relatively harmless, it’s a telltale sign that your skin now needs extra help protecting itself.

There’s no escaping the sun

Most people are on a hybrid work setup, with sun hitting skin on days workers are forced to brave long commutes and midday runs for lunch. It makes sense to slap on sunscreen when you head out, but as long as dawn breaks and the sun illuminates the terrain you call home, rays will land on your skin.

Staying holed up in your room working the hours away still leaves you exposed to the sun. Even if you’re not directly in the heat, any light bouncing off any surface can hit your skin. So yes, it pays to put on sunscreen even if you’re at home.

So what’s the best sunscreen?

If you’re a total noob to sunscreen, then the one you wear and keep reapplying throughout the day. Looking for alternatives? We’ve listed down options for your face and body, because we care.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.