Don't Post Your Boarding Pass + Other Safety Tips While Away on Vacation

(SPOT.ph) Leaving the house for a much-needed vacation this Holy Week? Avoid sharing your boarding passes or "ATM" (at the moment) posts so crooks wouldn't target your homes, the Philippine National Police said Monday, April 4.

Criminals are also in cyberspace, not just in the streets, so it pays to avoid revealing too much information online, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Jean Fajardo told TeleRadyo.

"Para na po nating in-announce na walang tao sa bahay natin... Para na rin po sa kanilang seguridad at pati na rin po sa mga maiiwan nilang bahay," she said.

Going away for Holy Week? Follow these safety tips from PNP:

Make sure your doors are locked and windows are shut. Ask a trusted neighbor or friend who lives nearby to check on your home from time to time, especially if nobody will be left at home during your vacation.

Avoid posting your boarding passes and itinerary when on vacation as it tells criminals that no one's home.

"Kung 'di talaga maiiwasan, kahit late posting na po dahil pagka ganyan may cybercriminals din po tayong nagbabantay at maaring ma-monitor na wala kayo sa inyong mga bahay," she said.

When riding public transportation for your trip, avoid carrying heavy bags, valuable items, and large sums of money. Be at the terminal ahead of your trip to avoid the mass influx of passengers, she said.

