iOS Users, You Can Now Use ChatGPT on Mobile

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and provide answers on all subjects, is now available in the Apple app store.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said the release came after it heard from users that they "love using ChatGPT on the go."

By moving to smartphones, OpenAI continues its encroachment on the search market, massively dominated by Google, which has been put under pressure by the rise of generative AI.

Offered free of charge, the app will allow users to "get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results," OpenAI said on its website, in a subtle dig at Google's search engine.

The app can also give "guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages," the company added.

ChatGPT is coming soon to Android users

OpenAI said it was starting the rollout in the United States and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. ChatGPT would be available on Android devices "soon," it added.

ChatGPT's powers are available on smartphones, through Microsoft's Bing search app, which uses technology from OpenAI.

The app store is also stocked with apps riding the wave of excitement around AI. Facebook-owner Meta last month warned of malicious software posing as ChatGPT or similar AI tools.

ChatGPT is now connected real-time to the Internet

Good news for paid subscribers: ChatGPT Plus users who opted for beta testing can enjoy new features, which includes web browsing for recent events, OpenAI said on May 12.

Now that it's connected to the Internet, it can produce more up-to-date and more accurate responses. Previously, its dataset is limited to information up to 2021.

ChatGPT Plus users can also access third-party browser plugins under the beta phase.

Here's how to enable beta features:

Click on 'Profile & Settings'

Select 'Beta features'

Toggle on the features you’d like to try

